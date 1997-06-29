MRS. GORNEY

Monsignor Paul J. Whitney of St. Mary Catholic Church, Medina, performed the marriage ceremony for Susan A. Stachewicz and Anthony J. Gorney at 2 p.m. Saturday in Christ the King Chapel at Canisius College.

A reception was given in the Rendezvous Room in Statler Towers for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Stachewicz and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank S. Gorney, all of Kenmore. The newly married couple will be at home in Kenmore after traveling in the New England states.

They are graduates of Kenmore West High School and Canisius College, the bride cum laude. She is attending Buffalo State College for a master's degree in special education and teaches second grade in Fletcher Elementary School, Tonawanda. The bridegroom is a physical education teacher in St. Paul School, Kenmore, and is a member of the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department.

Mrs. Westmiller

Wedding vows were exchanged by Michelle S. Lawicki and Robert B. Westmiller at 2 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church, Cheektowaga, before the Rev. Harry F. Szczesniak and the Rev. James H. Kasprzyk.

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel P. Lawicki Sr. of West Seneca are parents of the bride and the bridegroom is the son of Patricia Westmiller of Buffalo and the late Walter Westmiller.

A reception was given in Kloc's Blossom Grove. The couple will live in Cheektowaga after a trip to Antigua.

A marketing representative of Independent Health, the bride is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and Canisius College.

The bridegroom, a physical education teacher in Akron Central School District, is a graduate of Hutchinson-Central Technical High School and Canisius College, where he is working for a master's degree.

Mrs. Belter

Traveling to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are Eric Jon Belter and his bride, Olivia Suzanne Dietz, who were married Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church, Youngstown. Monsignor J. Thomas Moran and the Rev. Leon J. Biernat of St. Amelia Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda, heard their vows.

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond J. Dietz of Youngstown are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Belter of Grand Island.

A reception was given in Como Restaurant, Niagara Falls. The newly married couple will live in North Tonawanda.

A sales associate for Olan Mills Portrait Studios, the bride is a graduate of Lewiston-Porter High School and attends Buffalo State College. The bridegroom, a social studies teacher in Niagara-Wheatfield High School, was graduated from Sweet Home High School and cum laude from Canisius College.

Mrs. Haines

Christ the King Chapel at Canisius College was the setting at 4 p.m. Saturday for the wedding of Kristin Marie Michels and Todd W. Haines. The Rev. Joseph S. Rogliano of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Monsignor Julius J. Szabo, Deacon John G. Wick, uncle of the bride, and the Rev. Kenneth Van Druff, a Pentecostal minister and uncle of the bridegroom, heard the vows of the daughter of Frank J. and Kathleen W. Michels of Williamsville and the son of Roger W. Haines of Friendship and Mickie D. Haines of Tonawanda. A reception was given in Transit Valley County Club before the couple left for Florida. They will live in Tonawanda. The bride is a graduate of Mount St. Mary Academy, Erie Community College and attends Canisius College. The bridegroom, a graduate of Tonawanda High School, Niagara County and Erie community colleges, is a research analyst with Venture Search.

Mrs. Letham

The wedding of Linda S. Wappman and Edward D. Letham took place in St. Mary Cathedral, Ogdensburg, at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Monsignor Leland Poisant performed the ceremony.

A reception was given at Riveredge Resort Hotel, Alexandria Bay. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl M. Wappman Jr. of Hamburg and the bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald E. Letham of Ogdensburg.

The bride, a registered nurse in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, has bachelor's degrees from Cortland State College and Syracuse University and is completing a master's degree in nursing and for nurse practitioner certification at Syracuse.

The bridegroom, a physical education teacher and coach in Massena School District, is a graduate of Canton State College of Technology and Cortland State. He is completing a master's degree in Potsdam State College. They are traveling to the Bahamas.

Mrs. Newberger

Julie A. Braun and Dr. David S. Newberger were married Saturday at 6 p.m. in Temple Beth Zion.

Rabbi Ronne Friedman performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Irving Braun of Williamsville and the bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Newberger of Wayne, N.J.

A graduate of Buffalo State College and Utica College of Syracuse University, the bride is an occupational therapist with Baker Victory Services and Language Development Program of Western New York.

The bridegroom is a graduate of University of Miami School of Medicine. He is a physician in the Louis Lazar Family Medical Center at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and a clinical professor in University at Buffalo School of Medicine.

A reception was given in the temple auditorium. After a trip to Rocky Mountain National Park, the couple will live in Williamsville.

Mrs. Andrews

The wedding of Linda Marie Newton and Jeffrey M. Andrews took place Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda. Performing the ceremony were the Rev. Jeffrey J. Sturmer and the Rev. Patrick T. O'Keefe of St. Mary Catholic Church, Swormville.

Parents of the bride are Ronald and Margaret Newton of East Amherst. The bridegroom is the son and stepson of Charles and Barbara Andrews and son of Crystal Donaldson, all of Amherst.

A graduate of Clarence Central High School, Erie Community and Buffalo State colleges, the bride is a substitute teacher in Errick Road Elementary School, Wheatfield. The bridegroom, a Niagara County Community College graduate, is a safety and environmental technician at Wilson Greatbatch Ltd. and a Getzville Fire Company volunteer. A reception was given in Radisson Hotel. After a trip to Aruba they will live in Getzville.

Mrs. Murray

Marnie Pauline Bookbinder and Robert Goodyear Murray were married Saturday at 5 p.m. on the 14th green of South Shore Country Club by the Rev. Dr. Earl Johnson of First Presbyterian Church of Pittsford.

A reception was given at the club for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren H. Bookbinder of Getzville and the son of Mr. and Mrs. James D. Murray of Fairport.

A Williamsville North High School graduate, the bride has a master's degree from Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. The bridegroom, a Fairport High School alumnus, has a master's degree from State College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse. She is director of preserves for the Nature Conservancy and he is a wildlife biologist for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. After traveling to Outer Mongolia, the couple, graduates of St. Lawrence University, will live at Hampton Bays, L.I.