50 years

Mr. and Mrs. James A. Meyer of the Town of Tonawanda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends in Morgan's Restaurant, Kenmore.

Meyer and Jane E. Marohn were married June 7, 1947, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tonawanda.

He is retired from the Town of Tonawanda Water Department.

The couple has two children and six grandchildren.