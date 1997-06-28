PBA LOOKING FOR ANOTHER NETWORK AFTER ABC PULLS THE PLUG

Emotion in a bowling center is usually dominated by cheers and high-fives but it was just the opposite last Saturday when Chris Schenkel and Nelson Burton Jr. said farewell on the final PBA telecast on ABC, each with a barely audible "Goodbye."

Under normal circumstances, the season-long race between Walter Ray Williams Jr. and Pete Weber to become bowling's first $2-million man, and their head-to-head meeting in the title match, would have been the story. So it was appropriate that no matter who won (it was Williams, 206-196), the champion would come up just short of the $2 million milestone and leave center stage to Schenkel and Burton.

The story of ABC's failure to renew its contract with the PBA first surfaced in the Boston Herald (by former Courier-Express reporter Jim Baker) more than a week before the final ABC telecast. But there wasn't much national coverage until early last week.

"Bowling just doesn't have the young demographics (ABC, now part of the Disney empire, is looking for)," Baker said.

And just to be sure "failure to renew" isn't leaving the door open to later negotiation, PBA spokesman Dave Schroeder made it clear ABC is out of the picture. "What you saw was the last ABC produced show of the PBA series," Schroeder said.

But as sure as ABC is out, Schroeder is certain the game isn't over.

"I can guarantee we'll be on network TV next year," Schroeder said. "The PBA is not going away." Schroeder said CBS, NBC and Fox fit his definition of network, as opposed to ESPN and other sports-specific outlets.

"We're in the process of finalizing a network deal for next year and we'll have an announcement in the next week or 10 days," Schroeder said. "Part of the remaining issues are the timing and placement of (specific) tournaments."

In its current schedule, the early winter and fall seasons are on ESPN but the meat of the schedule has been on ABC for 36 years, with Schenkel the voice of the series since its inception in 1962. Burton has been Schenkel's partner for 23 years.

The PBA has been proud to claim its tour has been second in longevity only to NCAA football as a live sports series on network TV.

Another era is over.

BWBA holds induction

A turnout of 310 packed the Courtyard at the Radisson Hotel-Airport on Monday night for the induction of Alzena Wright, Cindy Coburn-Carroll and (posthumously) Carolyn Ott to the Buffalo Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

Eight members of the BWBA hall attended the dinner, which also honored the association's tournament champions.

Kourt leads Troyer Farms

Mark Kourt averaged 203 to lead the Troyer Farms League in the 39th season of the Junior Traveling Classic League. Mike Mallwitz had a 195 average to pace the Dandee Farms League. Jocelyn Stutz led the Girls Crystal Light League with 173.

There were three 300 games in the Troyer Farms League, by Andy Franczak, Mike Mercurio and Brian Cline, and there were 17 series of 700 in the Troyer League and three in the Dandee Farms League.

Angelo scores for Team USA

Brad Angelo of Newfane had a first, second and third place in two events for Team USA in the recent South African Open in Johannesburg and Africa Cup in Cape Town.

Angelo was third in singles in the South African Open. He teamed with Brian Graham and Jerry Sikora to win the men's trios and he was second in mixed doubles with Lesia Moos in the Africa Cup.

Former Erie Community College bowler Jody Ellis of South Africa was second in women's singles, second in trios and third in mixed doubles in the Africa Cup.

Empire Games update

Jenn Johnston of Niagara Falls and Carolyn Gerlach were first and second, respectively, and Jim Piesczynski of Cheektowaga was second in Western Region qualifying for the three-person women's and men's Open Division teams for the Empire State Games.

Jean Luber of Angola qualified first and Don Wirth of Niagara Falls second in the Masters Division. The Games bowling events are July 31-Aug. 2 in Albany.