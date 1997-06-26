YOU CAN'T BEAT THE PRICE IN STATE WATERS THIS WEEKEND

Summertime, and the fishing is easier this weekend -- free, that is.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has declared this weekend a license-free period for all anglers on New York State waters. Kids can take dad fishing, dads can take grandads, or any combination of family, friends, ages and sexes. It will be a good weekend to share the fun of a fishing trip. Of course, all must abide by legal creel numbers, fish sizes and other angling regulations.

The Province of Ontario bass opener, at midnight Friday, and post-spawning activity cycles for many species in relatively shallow Great Lakes and inland waters, will occur this weekend.

Lake Erie

Lake Erie boaters don't have to wait for big female walleye to migrate east from the western basin.

Cheektowagan Rick A. Swiriduk, Jr. was in the right place at 10 a.m. Saturday and brought in a 13-pound, 9.9-ounce 'eye from waters within two miles of Buffalo Harbor. The 30-inch female now officially stands as the heaviest fish entered during 13 years of tournaments held by the Southtowns Walleye Association.

Swiriduk, fishing with his father, Richard, Sr., Paul Krajewski and John "Soupy" Campbell, hooked the winning fish in 48-foot waters near the departure buoy off Buffalo Harbor. The team had gotten the range on bigger walleye off the head of the river and were over the fish before high winds arrived later that day. He was trolling a purple/black willowleaf worm harness off a FishSeeker, a side-planing device hooked above the bait, off a planer board.

At first he thought it was just an above-average fish until he saw the size of the belly.

"That stomach looked like someone stuffed an NFL football down its throat," he said. Swiriduk, and other prize winners, will receive their awards Sunday during a ceremony beginning at noon on picnic grounds behind Newton-Abbott Fire Hall, 3426 Abbott Rd. in Orchard Park.

Niagara River

Moss (suspended algae) has started moving down current, but it has yet to slow bass activity in the upper and lower river. When casters and drifters can get to or near the bottom without moss tangles, bass are easy to find.

Heavy bait in the lower river has made shallow drifts difficult. Boaters drop to deeper structures to find bass, and an occasional walleye, in the main current.

Lake Ontario

Top water riggers have tightened things even more this week. Most of the good steelies and coho have hit side-planing rigs run in the top 20 feet over 400-foot depths miles from shoreline structures.

Niagara Bar lakers have also gone swimming, holding more in Canadian waters west of the river mouth. Trollers can find some fish in New York waters, but it would be better to have Canadian licenses and drop to a single line per angler when making the turns west of the bar.

Canal derby

The Seventh Canal Fishing Derby goes from Wednesday until July 13 for all Erie Barge Canal waters from the Niagara River to the Route 237 bridge at Holly.

The top four fish in six divisions are winners, and trophies go in all six divisions to anglers under 14 years of age.

Entrants must register before the contest starts. For more details and the location of the nearest signup location, call Chet's Fishing and Hunting at 831-0847.

Chautauqua Lake

Those boaters may look like bass casters working around Lakewood and Warner Bars, but the end product lately has been 20- to 25-inch walleye hitting on crankbaits. Weeds are up just enough to provide cover and openings for bait movement and active daytime walleye movement.

Good-sized perch and crappie hold in small, tight schools at both ends of the lake. Crappie catches average 10 to 12 fish per outing, but sizes are good. The better perch have moved deeper and hold closer to bottom, away from the runt pack holding inside the weeds.