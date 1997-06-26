GOP SEEKS COUNCIL, LEGISLATURE CANDIDATES

The Jamestown Republican Committee still is looking for candidates for City Council and the Chautauqua County Legislature.

On Tuesday night, the committee endorsed Lance Spicer and J. Norman Herby for re-election to the County Legislature and newcomer Herbert Johnson to run against Democratic incumbent Maria Kindberg.

But City GOP Chairman Brent Sheldon acknowledged that his committee might not be able to find candidates for all seven of the Legislature spots in Jamestown.

"Two years ago, we left one vacant. It is difficult to find people to run against incumbents, even on the Council level. We are still looking, though, and hopefully we can come up with some more candidates," Sheldon said.

The GOP still is seeking candidates for three of the nine City Council seats.

Sheldon will run for the Ward 1 post he held previously. Democrat Deborah Smith will not seek re-election to that seat, and Democrats have yet to announce a candidate.

Incumbent Republicans Carol Derr, Ward 4, and Anthony LoGuidice, Ward 5, will run again, as will incumbent William Gullotti, at-large. The other at-large candidates will be former Councilman Anthony Dolce and newcomer Mary Lou Edwards, who is a Frewsburg Central School teacher.

That leaves the Republicans with no candidates for Wards 2, 3 or 6. Sheldon said the slate likely will be filled.

"We have some strong candidates, and I think we are going to have some very competitive races for the Council. Hopefully, we will take back the majority in November," Sheldon said.

In addition, city Democratic Chairman Ray Hall announced Wednesday that Brian Melquist will run in Ward 4 against Ms. Derr.