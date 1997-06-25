WEST SENECA TO HOLD ANNUAL COMMUNITY DAYS

West Seneca's annual Community Days celebration, complete with a parade and fireworks, will be held Friday and Saturday in Centennial Park.

Events will be from 6 p.m to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday.

A preride special will operate on the midway from 6-10 p.m. Friday and from 4-8 p.m. Saturday.

The parade will start at

2 p.m. Saturday at West Seneca West High School on Main Street and continue on Main to Union Road, one block north to Legion Drive. A fireworks display will take place at dusk on Saturday.

Baseball games will be played Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at the ball diamond, weather permitting.

"Isis" will play from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday in the beer tent, and Don Stuhr will play from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the beer tent.

Jong Park Tae Kwon Do will give a demonstration at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the band shell. Activities in the band shell on Saturday include the West Seneca Town Band at 4 p.m. and the Kicking Rhythm Cloggers at 6 p.m.