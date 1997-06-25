TAMIL REBEL ATTACK LEAVES MORE THAN 214 DEAD

Tamil rebels attacked government troops trying to capture a vital road in northern Sri Lanka, leaving more than 214 people dead on both sides, military officials said today.

A Defense Ministry statement said rebel forces struck before midnight in the village of Periyamadu.

"The troops retaliated, effectively repulsing the attack and causing heavy casualties among the terrorists," the military said.

The fighting lasted for nearly 5 1/2 hours.

The ministry quoted technical sources, which usually means intercepted rebel radio messages, as saying that more than 150 guerrillas were killed and a large number wounded.

Sixty-four soldiers were killed and 68 wounded, the ministry said.

Independent reports are not possible because the government does not allow journalists into the region.