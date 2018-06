60 years

Mr. and Mrs. Edward Konieczny of North Tonawanda celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a Mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church, North Tonawanda, followed by a family reception.

Konieczny and Stella Wrazin were married June 11, 1937, in the same church.

He is a retired machine operator for Durez Corp., North Tonawanda.

The couple has three children, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.