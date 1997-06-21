CITY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT RELATIONS WITH FIREFIGHTERS UNION

The administration of Mayor Masiello is anticipating improved relations with the firefighters union, now that a new president is at the helm.

Ronald Cassel, a 31-year veteran of the Fire Department and most recently the first vice president of Buffalo Professional Firefighters, Local 282, this week was elected to succeed David Donnelly.

Donnelly, who stepped down as president June 12 to coordinate the department's employee assistance program, was often seen as combative and uncompromising by the administration, despite his popularity with the union. Donnelly was the firefighters union president for a record 11 years.

"David obviously was very aggressive in winning benefits for his members but has been very unwilling to understand the fiscal plight of the taxpayers of the city," said City Comptroller Joel A. Giambra.

"Dave Donnelly's style has been very difficult to deal with, and it has led to extreme difficulty in dealing with responsible contracts on behalf of the citizens of our city," Masiello said.

"With his confrontational style, it was often difficult for us to get cooperation from the leadership of Local 282," said Fire Commissioner Cornelius Keane Friday.

Keane said he has known Cassel, a lieutenant in the department, for over 20 years.

"I know he has an excellent reputation as a firefighter. In the little bit of negotiations I've had with him, he seems to be a person who will at least listen," Keane added.

Cassel, who has been stationed at Engine 33 on Kehr Street and Winslow Avenue for 11 years and most recently was at Engine 2 on Jersey and Plymouth, said he too anticipates improved relations with the administration.

"Everybody definitely has his own personality, but our resolve will still be the same, to look out for the people and our membership. David Donnelly has done so much good for us, that I can't do too much different," Cassel said.

Banko said as "an extension of friendship and a desire to create a new spirit of cooperation," the administration has agreed to drop its grievance filed with the Public Employees Relations Board against the union over wage issues in the current contract between the city and the union.

"We will settle that contract as (Local 282) proposed it, which will give them parity with the (Police Benevolent Association). That includes a 3 percent raise for 1996-97," he said.