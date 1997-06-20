DESPITE STRUGGLES, LOVULLO'S LATE HEROICS FOR HERD ARE ONLY 'NATURAL'

Regulation baseball has been a struggle for Torey Lovullo. But once the Bisons get into extra innings, you'd have to say he's a natural.

For the second time in two weeks, Lovullo settled a score in abrupt fashion. He led off the 12th inning Thursday night with a home run into the right-field bleachers as the Bisons rallied from three runs down to beat the New Orleans Zephyrs, 4-3, at North AmeriCare Park.

Lovullo's second homer came in his 101st at-bat of the season for the Bisons and made a loser out of Jim Gutierrez (0-1), who had been called up from Class AA earlier in the day.

Back on June 7, Lovullo beat the Iowa Cubs, 4-3, with a homer leading off the 11th. They were calling him Roy Hobbs that night because "The Natural" was shown on a center-field screen after the game.

Truth is, this season has has been anything but the stuff movies are made of as far as Lovullo is concerned. He started the season with Ottawa and, in a part-time role, managed just nine hits in 64 at-bats. He was released and signed by the Bisons on May 20. Despite his extra-inning heroics, he's hitting just .178.

"I go through spurts, have good games, have good weeks but I just can't get over the top and put it together 100 percent," Lovullo said. "Hopefully, like I said last time, this will lead me in the right direction."

Lovullo jumped on a 1-0 pitch from Gutierrez, a right-hander.

"I know he didn't want to walk me, he wanted to come after me," Lovullo said. "I'll take it the way I've been swinging the bat. I finally drove a ball and it happened to carry out of the ballpark at crunch time and helped the team win a game."

A crowd of about 6,000 (9,142 tickets were sold) was treated to a predominantly well-played, well-pitched game.

Herd starter Jaret Wright had to fight through his toughest Triple-A inning as New Orleans scored three times in the fourth. He gave up a lead-off single, two walks and a two-run double to Richard Hidalgo.

Wright's most trying inning since his promotion to Buffalo on May 14 raised the question: How would the 21-year-old prospect respond? The answer: with a vengeance. He allowed only two singles, one an infield hit, and a walk while taking it through the eighth inning.

"The type of competitor he is showed up tonight after he gave up three runs," manager Brian Graham said. "He was up more in the strike zone than usual tonight. When his ball's up, he's much straighter."

The Bisons' responded to the Zephyrs' three-run fourth by scoring twice in the bottom of the inning off New Orleans starter C.J. Nitkowski. Jeff Manto led off the inning with a homer midway up the screen in left field. It was his fifth homer since the Bisons obtained him in a trade on June 5.

With one out, Richie Sexson went to the opposite (right) field for his 10th homer. Sexson is on pace to challenge his career high of 22 homers set in 1995 at Class A Kinston.

Damian Jackson, who has created many a run out of sheer hustle, used his instincts to set up the tying run in the fifth. Jackson led off with a liner to center and Carr came on hard, hoping to make a play. The ball landed in front of Carr, then bounded off his body and toward the infield. Jackson dashed to second, narrowly beating the throw. It was a big base. Jackson scored when Enrique Wilson followed up with a line double down the left-field line.

"His instincts (on the bases) are outstanding and his ability to accelerate is tremendous," Graham said. "He can go to top speed in a hurry."

The Bisons also received outstanding work from relievers Steve Kline and Roland DeLaMaza. Kline went three innings, wriggled out of a ninth-inning jam and ended up striking out three.

"That's the best I've seen Steve Kline throw; he was very good tonight," Graham said. "I was as pleased with Steve Kline's demeanor on the mound as I was with his pitching. He was very focused tonight, very intense, and that's been lacking a little bit since he came down here from the big leagues."

The series continues at 7:35 tonight (Radio 550). Bartolo Colon (4-0, 2.53) is scheduled to face Bronswell Patrick (3-3, 3.03).

A lucky fan could leave North AmeriCare Park with $100,000 tonight as the Buffalo Bisons celebrate the 10 million mark in paid attendance in the downtown ballpark.

The Bisons will award a fan $100,000 if they hit a grand slam in the sixth inning of tonight's 7:30 game against the New Orleans Zephyrs. Every other Bison homer, no matter which inning it is hit, will result in a $1,000 payment to a fan.

The first 10,000 fans through the gate will receive a commemorative poster featuring the downtown ballpark. Other prizes will be awarded every inning and a fireworks display will follow the game. The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by nine children, one born in each of the nine years the park has been open.