SMOLDERING MULCH SETS OFF ALARM

Smoke that set off an alarm in the Public Safety Building at 1:41 p.m. Friday momentarily confused firefighters when they could not locate the source of the problem, police said.

A maintenance man, however, found that a discarded cigarette had been dropped in the mulch among the plantings outside the building and right in front of an air intake vent, police said.

The cigarette got the mulch smoldering to a point where it was producing smoke that was being sucked into the building. The problem was quickly remedied, police and fire officials said.

The problem was blamed on the careless disposal of smoking materials, fire officials said.