Charles Greene, 80, of West Lake Road, formerly of Hamburg and Eden, died Friday, (May 30, 1997) in his home.

He was born in Jackson Springs, N.C.

Greene was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

Before retiring he had been a carpenter with Local 374 of the Carpenters union, Buffalo.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth H.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth K. Christensen Greene; three daughters, Patricia McCal of Hamburg, Judith Ross of Arcade and Jeanne Mest of East Aurora; three stepdaughters, Mary Frazee of Arizona, Kathleen Smith of Washington and Margie Daniels of Florida; three sisters, Ina Dunn, Nettie Russell and Conie Sexton, all of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Lind Funeral Home, 805 W. Third St., Jamestown.