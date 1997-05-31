CHARLES GREENE
Charles Greene, 80, of West Lake Road, formerly of Hamburg and Eden, died Friday, (May 30, 1997) in his home.
He was born in Jackson Springs, N.C.
Greene was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Before retiring he had been a carpenter with Local 374 of the Carpenters union, Buffalo.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth H.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth K. Christensen Greene; three daughters, Patricia McCal of Hamburg, Judith Ross of Arcade and Jeanne Mest of East Aurora; three stepdaughters, Mary Frazee of Arizona, Kathleen Smith of Washington and Margie Daniels of Florida; three sisters, Ina Dunn, Nettie Russell and Conie Sexton, all of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Lind Funeral Home, 805 W. Third St., Jamestown.
