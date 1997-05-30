CASHIERS' STRIKE ALLOWS LOUVRE-GOERS TO ENTER FREE

Art lovers entered the Louvre for free Thursday during a strike by cashiers seeking more vacation time. A strike by night watchmen closed the art museum for five days last week.

The cashiers were off the job for a second straight day, leaving the "Mona Lisa," "Winged Victory" and thousands of other Louvre artworks open to the public at no cost.

The strike at the Louvre -- which usually attracts 20,000 visitors a day at this time of year -- could last through next week, said Louvre spokeswoman Patricia Mounier.

The strikers must negotiate with the Culture Ministry, which has suspended most operations until after this weekend's legislative elections, Ms. Mounier said.