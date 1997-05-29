HELFER UNDER PRESSURE TO STAY OUT OF MAYOR'S RACE

Kevin Helfer is beginning to feel the heat.

In City Hall, at various party headquarters and on the street, people are trying to persuade the University District Council member to end any thoughts he has of running for mayor.

He's hearing lots of talk about "the good of the city." He's also sensing Republican enthusiasm for the party's first shot at City Hall in 36 years.

So far, the pressure is not affecting his efforts. He is still attempting to align all the stars and planets in a way that lays down a path to the mayor's office.

"There are all kinds of scenarios floating around out there," he said. "There are times when I'm convinced I'm moving very, very well and things are going according to the plan. But it's like a roller coaster with your emotions going up and down."

Chief among those whispering in Helfer's ear is Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph J. Lorigo, a minor-party leader emerging as a major power broker in the scrambled mayoral contest. Lorigo admits he is torn between backing Helfer -- a registered Conservative -- and encouraging more fiscal conservatism in City Hall in return for supporting Mayor Masiello.

Masiello is seeking Conservative support for the first time in his career since former Mayor James D. Griffin and Common Council President James W. Pitts entered the race.

"The possibility exists of putting together some kind of coalition," Lorigo said. "I'm about to try to make those discussions go on."

Lorigo described Helfer as a "very ethical person" who is not about to be bought out of the mayor's race. But Lorigo said he is attempting to determine if some position would allow Helfer to "better himself" while still contributing to the city.

"Helfer has to feel comfortable whether he's running or not running," Lorigo said. "That includes his ability to raise money, feeling that he's ready for this, endorsements, and his family situation. If any of those things are not in place, I want to be there to help negotiate an alternative."

Lorigo, who earlier this week held a three-hour meeting with Helfer, acknowledges that the decision he and fellow Conservative leaders will make next week is difficult. With Masiello searching for a strong minor party like the Conservatives to ensure a place on the November election ballot, Lorigo weighs his opportunities with a financially powerful incumbent against the question marks surrounding one of his own.

"It's a problem," Lorigo said about Helfer's ability to match a $500,000 Masiello war chest at this early stage of the contest.

Helfer is not backing down. "I know that when I meet with the Conservatives they have concerns that I can bring this thing home," he said. "But I would hope the committee would not go against a registered Conservative."

"But if worse comes to worse," he added, "I would have the option of a primary to go out there and win that line."

He said he has held extensive conversations with GOP leaders that show promise of strong financial backing.

Several sources say Helfer remains the GOP favorite following indications last week that city Comptroller Joel A. Giambra might seek the nomination. Though some leaders in the party were interested in discussing the race with Giambra, it is apparent the comptroller will not run.

GOP sources also indicate Helfer remains strong in his adopted party but indicate that Griffin -- endorsed by the GOP in 1985 and 1989 -- still enjoys substantial support on the city committee.