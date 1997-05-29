BI-LEVEL PEACE BRIDGE

In my judgment, the second span of the Peace Bridge should be so designed that it may ultimately be converted into a two-level bridge, which would allow vehicular traffic to proceed in one direction on one level and traffic in the other opposite direction on the second level.

For the present, one level, four lanes wide, may suffice. But some 60 years hence, both bridges are very likely to become inadequate to handle the mercantile traffic expected from the proposed widening of Route 219 south. Vast expense could be saved by having a bridge that could be expanded in the future into two levels at a much lower cost than the construction of a third bridge. Perhaps the new bridge to be constructed should be expandable into six rather than four lanes.

The Bay Bridge, connecting Oakland and San Francisco, is a two-level bridge eight lanes wide -- much longer than the Peace Bridge -- which is very successfully serving the public.

Eugene V. Buczkowski

Buffalo