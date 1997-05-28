LOAN OK'D TO UPGRADE APARTMENTS

The Jamestown Local Development Corp. Tuesday approved a $31,500 loan from its Jobs and Private Investment Program to help upgrade the Cameo Apartments at 305-307 E. 5th St.

Samuel Teresi, executive secretary of the development corporation, said the loan is going to the building's owners, Jerry and Jody Peterson, as part of a $126,000 renovation of the 32-unit building, with $89,000 of that total cost to replace the building's heating system and bring it on-line as a new customer of the city's hot water District Heating system.

"This project will provide a boost for one of our major development initiatives, which is to upgrade housing stock and create additional housing as a traffic support base for downtown Jamestown," Teresi said.