OUTLOOK NOT AS BRIGHT FOR SUMMER JOBS IN AREA

Summer hiring plans are running cooler in the Buffalo area than in most other cities across the state and nation, according to a survey by Manpower Inc.

Twenty percent of Buffalo and Niagara Falls employers said they expect to add staff during July, August and September, the temporary help agency's quarterly survey found.

But another 16 percent intend to cut back, the survey said. The remaining 64 percent expect head count to stay the same.

"Last summer the outlook was slightly more promising," Manpower spokeswoman Kathleen Carr said in a statement. In 1996, 16 percent of respondents planned to expand staff and 10 percent expected cuts.

The survey gauges employers' intentions, but doesn't attempt to measure the number of jobs affected by their hiring and firing plans.

What job opportunities there are on the Niagara Frontier are coming from wholesale-retail trade and from the finance, insurance and real estate sectors, according to the survey.

The industries forecasting cutbacks are durable goods manufacturing and education.

Statewide, 30 percent of respondents expect to put out the "Help Wanted" sign, while just 6 percent will hand out pink slips, the survey found.

The Niagara Frontier's hiring optimism was among the weakest in the state, while its cutback figure was one of the deepest. Only in Rockland County did employer pessimism match Buffalo's 16 percent level.

Binghamton had the sunniest hiring climate among the 25 cities surveyed in the state, with 56 percent of respondents saying they plan to add staff. Norwich (53 percent) and Rochester (46 percent) also placed high.

At the national level, a continued economic expansion is fueling strong hiring forecasts, particularly among seasonal industries like construction, the survey found. Overall, 30 percent of firms see growing employment, while 5 percent will cut back.

"The need for workers is so widespread that there seems to be a carry over demand, caused by the inability of companies to find the people they needed in earlier quarters," Manpower chief executive officer Mitchell S. Fromstein said in a statement.

In the nine-state Northeast region, construction leads other sectors in across-the-board hiring, but services and durable goods manufacturers show uncharacteristic seasonal strength, the survey said. The Northeast region's 27 percent hiring response compared with 33 percent in the Midwest, 28 percent in the South and 31 percent in Western states.

The Manpower survey is based on interviews with more than 16,000 public and private employers in 487 cities.