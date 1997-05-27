HERE'S WHAT TO EXAMINE WHEN CONSIDERING A BUYOUT

If your employer offers you a buyout, look beyond the financial numbers to examine the context in which it is made, experts recommend.

"It's critical to understand why the buyout is being offered," said Gary Dietz, managing principal of Towers Perrin, an international human resources consulting firm. Doing so can help you decide whether to accept or reject it.

"If you've wanted to do something else, a buyout offer provides a fabulous opportunity for a financial windfall to allow you to move into a different career," Dietz said.

But before you decide whether to accept or reject the package, Dietz recommends that you assess whether buyouts are an industry-wide trend; what is going on in your particular company and what are your own circumstances.

"Often," he pointed out, "a voluntary buyout is followed close on its heels by an involuntary program. The tough question for the employee is, 'If I don't (take this initial buyout), am I one of the individuals who will be targeted for the involuntary buyout?' "

If you are employed in an industry such as banking or pharmaceuticals, buffeted by merger waves, "you may want to look at the (voluntary) offer more closely," Dietz said. "You may be facing a situation where there are a lot fewer positions."

If your own firm, "is facing, as IBM did, a long string of potential reductions in force, or (is facing) significant financial difficulty, that would increase the seriousness with which one would look at a buyout offer as well," Dietz added.

If you've got highly marketable skills, that would be a factor in favor of your accepting a voluntary offer, he said.

By contrast, if you think you have valuable skills and a file bulging with excellent performance evaluations, "you're probably in good shape in terms of your potential to remain and prosper with the company," Dietz said. Such considerations might lead you to reject the buyout deal.

Once you've evaluated where you stand, it's an "absolute prerequisite," he said, to have a financial counselor help you analyze the offer. "We're talking about your financial retirement plan."

Many companies offer employees "financial consulting to help them think through the financial ramifications," Dietz said.

"They (employees) should talk with their accountant or their financial adviser about what the buyout means long-term in terms of their pension," added John Challenger, of Chicago-based outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

"We sometimes counsel people about taking a buyout. Sometimes we get them after they've made a decision and we have to pick up the pieces," he added.

Challenger said that the number of employees offered buyouts is not known but he surmised it might be as high as "one half million" a year.

As companies since the early 1980s have undergone successive waves of downsizing, Dietz said, they have attempted to offer buyouts "in a prudent and generally fair process."

A buyout offer is generally non-negotiable, noted Julie Gebauer, a principal in Towers Perrin's employee benefits area. "The company sets out the alternatives and the decision is then the employees' whether to accept or not."

"With the voluntary (buyout) you really have control," Dietz said. But under an involuntary scheme, "You just may be paid for a certain number of weeks for years of service. There may not be an enhanced pension benefit offer."

"Usually the pattern has been the buyout (offer) gets smaller over time," said Alan Johnson, managing director of Johnson Associates, a New York city compensation consulting firm. Accordingly, employees should scrutinize the first offer carefully.

Sherwood Ross is a free-lance writer who covers workplace issues for Reuters.