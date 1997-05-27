GROWING GIRLS' LACROSSE AIMS TO GAIN EMPIRE GAMES RECOGNITION

Not all of the battles in girls lacrosse are being fought on the playing fields.

Despite a statewide boom in popularity, girls lacrosse has yet to break into the Empire State Games arena.

Local coaches are convinced the interest is there, and the numbers seem to support it.

The Western New York Federation league has grown from seven teams in its inception in 1994 to 13 teams, which currently play in two divisions.

The roots of girls lacrosse can be traced to Nichols, Park School, Buffalo Seminary and Niagara-Wheatfield, which fielded teams beginning in the late 1970s. Several public school fielded club teams prior to '94.

As the players' love for the game grows, so does their desire to play longer than the 12-week season offered by high school programs. Becoming the 28th sport offered by the Empire State Games seems to be one answer. Boys lacrosse has been a part of the Games since 1984.

But the Games, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer in Albany, hasn't added a sport since boys and girls tennis in 1990. In fact, the last movement in a sport was to drop team handball in 1994.

"It's been pretty stable for a long, long time," said Western Region director Mark Sternin. "There haven't been any additions in a long, time. One of the major reasons is we don't have any rooms. We're hurting for housing."

Finding accommodations for the Games' 4,800 athletes and officials is a yearly chore.

Last year in Buffalo, athletes were spread all over the dormitories at the University at Buffalo, Buffalo State, Medaille and Niagara. If girls lacrosse were added, and all six Regions brought 20 players, that's 120 additional rooms.

Other considerations are venue rental, equipment and outfitting the athletes.

"I personally think that the next sport to be added, when and if sports are added, will be women's lacrosse," Sternin added. "There are obviously all kinds of high school programs now. We have discussed expansion time and time again."

Sports under current consideration are women's ice hockey, arm wrestling, ballroom dancing and tae kwon do. Sternin said discussion about expansion for 1998 wouldn't take place until after this year's Games.

While girls' lacrosse appears to be getting the short end of the stick, the reality is that the sport hasn't formally petitioned the Games for membership.

"We do get plenty of complaints," Fred Smith, the executive director of the Empire State Games said last week by phone. "We tell them if you know any officials or administrators, have them petition us and get some paperwork in. We've sent 8-10 packets to different people who swear they're going to follow up. They're all upset at us, but what do they expect us to do? We're not going to run someone else's sport."

Amherst girls coach Alise Shuart said she knew of an Albany-area coach who said she was preparing forms for all the sections to fill out and return to her as part of that paperwork process.

After a formal petition is filed, the addition must by approved by the directors of all six regions and the Albany staff.

"Women's lacrosse would be a very strong sport if they petitioned us," said Smith. "It's the kind of sport we would be looking for if we added a sport. We want to make sure the sport has wide acceptability statewide. We know lacrosse is popular."

Until lacrosse officially becomes part of the Games, New York State coaches have created their own summer tournament. The third annual Empire School Girls Summer Lacrosse Tournament is scheduled for July 11-13 in Baldwinsville, near Syracuse.

The event mirrors the ESG with regions from Buffalo, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, Hudson Valley and Long Island.

"We look at it as a forerunner into gaining entry into the Empire State Games," said Section VI girls lacrosse chairman Doug Kohler of Clarence. "Our goal is to show the ESG committee that the game is diverse, and the kids are committed to participation throughout the year.

"It's also a good showcase for the kids. A lot of the Northeastern coaches are drawn to the tournament. We've hoping the Empire States will pick us up. If not, we'll just keep doing it. We've seen enough benefit from the tournament that we'll continue to do it for the kids," he said.

Kohler and Shuart coach the 18 field players and two goalies from Buffalo. Tryouts are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 at Clarence. Athletes must have one year of high school eligibility remaining. Following the tryouts will be the Exceptional Seniors game at Williamsville South at 5 p.m.