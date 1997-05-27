20 WOMEN ARRIVE AT NORTH POLE

A group of British women reached the North Pole today in the first all-female expedition to cross the Arctic icecap, organizers said.

The 20 women, ranging in age from 21 to 51, pulled their own sledges on the 620-mile journey in relay teams of five, completing a walk that started March 14 in northern Canada.

"It is a fantastic achievement," said Mike Ewart-Smith, operations manager. "They have done this through sheer will power and determination."

The women -- who include journalists, physiotherapists and designers -- were selected from a group of 100 applicants who went through rigorous fitness and endurance trials in Britain last year after replying to a newspaper advertisement.

"The concept was to enable women from all sorts of walks of life to achieve a fantastic goal but at the same time carry on their own lives," Ewart-Smith said.

He said all the women were fit and well, with the only major incident a dislocated shoulder suffered by one woman.