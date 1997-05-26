Martha I. Schrader, 83, of Dorwood Park died Sunday (May 25, 1997) in Newfane Inter-Community Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

The former Martha Willard was born in Dunkirk and attended local schools.

She lived for a time in Niagara Falls but had made Ransomville her home since 1945.

During World War II, Mrs. Schrader worked as a chemical operator at Niacet Chemical Co., Niagara Falls. After the war, she worked in the former Kraatz's Red and White Store. She later became a cafeteria worker at W.H. Stevenson Elementary School and retired as a cashier in the Dorwood Park store.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church at North Ridge, Cambria, and its Ladies' Aid.

Her husband, Edward F., died in 1980.

Survivors include a son, Edward Jr.; a daughter, Barbara Zahno; a brother, Albert Willard of Lockport; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hardison Funeral Home, 3648 Ransomville Road. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston.