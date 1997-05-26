BEING 'KRAMER' IS A TOUGH ACT

Being Kramer doesn't come easy, and actor Michael Richards wants the world to know it.

Richards dislikes the perception that he's perfect for the oddball "Seinfeld" part because he's naturally weird, rather than because he's a truly serious actor mastering a difficult role.

"Journalists like to portray me as a madman," Richards says in the May 31 TV Guide. "When I talk about acting, I come across as addicted to perfection or obsessed. It's not that. It's just hard work. I'm a highly disciplined artist, and sometimes I push too hard."

With his wild hair, offbeat clothes and zany mannerisms, Kramer delights "Seinfeld" fans with his crazy get-rich-quick schemes and disastrous predicaments. Richards says it takes great effort.

"Everyone else will think it's fine, but I'll walk over and go, 'Let's do another one. I didn't quite get it,' " he said. "They're used to me by now. They know I have to do that. It's a certain kind of torment that I have to go through."