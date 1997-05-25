MRS. MANLEY

Laura A. Kopfer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank J. Kopfer of Buffalo, was married to Daniel J. Manley III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Manley of Derby, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Cathedral.

Monsignor William J. Gallagher performed the ceremony, preceding a reception in the Rendezvous Room in Statler Towers. The newly married couple will be at home in Chicago, Ill., after a trip to the Bahamas.

A graduate of Nardin Academy and Buffalo State College, the bride teaches Spanish in Heritage Lakes Elementary School, Carol Stream, Ill. The bridegroom was graduated from Fredonia State College and has a master of business administration degree from University of Notre Dame. He is a financial and treasury analyst for Outokumpu Copper Inc., Bloomingdale, Ill.