FOR ONE MOM, A GIANT LEAP OFF WELFARE

Tamiko Anderson graduated last week.

There were no TV cameras or stories in the newspaper the next day.

Her class, no more than a couple of dozen, shared a hotel dining area with the regular lunchtime crowd.

Nobody wore a cap and gown.

She and a dozen or so others got their certificates to work as dental assistants.

But they did more than that. They obliterated stereotypes. They showed that, though it needs fixing, the system often does what it is supposed to do -- give people who want it a chance.

We hear plenty of stories of crack mothers who neglect their babies, welfare moms comfortable on the couch.

We don't hear much about Tamiko Anderson. And those like her. Young people who lose their way. Make mistakes. But find themselves.

She is 24 years old. She had her first child when she was 16, her second a year later, her third when she was 20.

She had a fiance. She thought it would last forever.

It didn't.

"If I had to go back," she said, "I'd do it so much differently. I feel so much wiser now."

That's the trouble with being 16. You think you know everything. Later, you realize you knew nothing.

As she talked, she sat with back straight, hands folded on her lap. She spoke softly, but directly -- with the authority of someone familiar with disappointment.

"I was in such a hurry to get older," she said. "I thought having a baby would make me look more mature. But that's not how it works."

The story is repeated year after year, generation after generation. It is so familiar it does not even raise an eyebrow.

What matters is what young, single parents do after reality hits.

Ms. Anderson realized life does not end at 20, or 22. Kids make things tougher. But not impossible.

She learned the hard way that having kids early makes it harder to get what you want. After high school, she studied medical technology at Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa. But she couldn't afford day care, and her fiance's mother couldn't watch the kids all the time. She dropped out.

She moved to Buffalo. Got training as a nurse's aide. But wanted something more.

This is how her normal day has been the past year:

She gets up at 5:45, showers, gathers and irons the kids' clothes. She gets her three kids up at 7, dresses and feeds them. The older two, 8 and 9, leave for school at 7:30. She's out at 8 a.m., dropping the youngest, 4, at day care. She heads downtown to the Educational Opportunity Center. Classes in dental assisting -- lab work, radiology -- run from 8:30 to 4. She picks up the littlest on her way home, then cleans and cooks dinner.

"My two oldest do their homework as soon as they get home," she said. "That way I know it gets done."

Dinner is at 7, baths and TV afterward, lights out for the kids at 8:30.

After that, she said, "I get the books out to study."

She usually hits the pillow by 11.

It is a case study in hard work, what you have to do to make make up for growing old too fast.

Her story is a lesson for every teen-ager who thinks having a baby makes her an adult.

Ms. Anderson has no family here. There is no relative to watch her children. If not for free day care and a monthly check, she could not hope for a better life. It's good to know that, even with welfare reform, people like her -- in job training -- will still be covered. (Those in two-year college programs, unfortunately, may not be.)

"Public assistance helped me out," she said. "It was there when I needed it. But I don't want to be on it forever."

This isn't to say the system doesn't need changes in whom it covers, and for how long. Or that those who can shouldn't do something for the monthly check.

But the system worked for her, and a lot of others, the way it's supposed to. The Tamiko Andersons are out there, even if we don't hear much about them.

The place she went for job training, EOC, is run by the University at Buffalo. It also has a G.E.D. program. Every year, EOC "graduates" hundreds of future bank tellers, medical assistants, nurse's aides. A lot of them, like her, need a second chance.

The job market for dental assistants is good. Ms. Anderson expects to earn $10 an hour.

That means, in a few weeks, the welfare check stops.

It's good for her. And good for the rest of us.

Sometimes people get lost. With a little help, and a lot of work, they find themselves.

Congratulations, Tamiko.