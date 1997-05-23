ON FIRE RIFKIN SPARKS A LONG-DELAYED FILM

RON RIFKIN won awards and universal plaudits for starring in Jon Robin Baitz's stage version of "The Substance of Fire." Aside from Daniel Sullivan's long-delayed film version finally here, it did nothing special for his career. His last gig was in a low-rated TV series about the L.A. coroner's office. He played the chief coroner, a fellow who fertilized his garden with his own body's fertilizer and couldn't understand why no one in his office would eat his zucchini.

Those are the facts of cultural life in America. It's theater and television that are in partnership. Movies, generally, are a kingdom of their own, one where Rifkin's excellence in "The Substance of Fire" registers but doesn't really apply. Surround Rifkin with familiar movie presences like Timothy Hutton, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tony Goldwyn, as happens here, and that's still the case.

It's a huge pleasure to encounter the subject matter of Baitz's play in Sullivan's elegant adaptation: a beleaguered small-imprint publisher (Rifkin) whose grown children are battling and ignoring him at every turn and whose idealistic publishing house is in terrible peril.

And as his last professional act on earth, the old man seems determined to publish a six-volume history of Nazi medical experiments rather than the potential best seller written by his son's gay lover. The driven scholar who has spent a good part of a lifetime writing Holocaust history is played by comedian, singer and actor Ronny Graham. (If you want to talk about eccentric and downright peculiar careers, start with Graham, a sort of cabaret cult and, among other things, a very early career champion of Johnny Carson.)

The pleasures of this setting are enormous. The publishing house resembles some real ones -- Farrar, Straus and Giroux, say. Its commercial crisis is a cousin of the one that hit Pantheon a few years ago and eventually resulted in the editors' bolting and starting the New Press.

To have that as the subject of a movie and elegantly handled to boot is a rich pleasure. And then, in that American theatrical way, Third Act Paralysis takes hold. Everything falls hopelessly into self-pitying family drama and TV disease-of-the-week stuff -- the disease here, obviously, being Alzheimer's.

The final 45 minutes are such a dissipation of the film's opening elegance that they almost constitute an outright betrayal. To climax a drama about cultural integrity with dramatic cliches that have so little integrity is almost a sick joke.

Even so, at the very least, the film memorializes a fine performance by a fine actor.

MOVIE

The Substance of Fire

Rating: ***

Ron Rifkin, Timothy Hutton, and Sarah Jessica Parker in family drama based on Jon Robin Baitz play.

Rated R, at Amherst Theater.