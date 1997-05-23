CLINTON'S BROTHER ASKED FOR MONEY IN SUPPORT SUIT

President Clinton's brother Roger will be asked to pay $1,100 per month in child support to the mother of a 6-year-old daughter he likely fathered, his attorney said Thursday.

The mother, Martha Spivey of Gainesboro, Tenn., also was expected to demand $78,000 in back child support at a state court hearing next month, Clinton's Nashville attorney, Jim Neal, said.

Clinton, a musician and songwriter, lives in California with his wife of three years, Molly, and their 3-year-old son, Tyler.

Clinton contacted lawyers last year and underwent genetic testing to confirm paternity of the girl after being contacted by Ms. Spivey. He had no prior knowledge of his illegitimate daughter, his attorney said.

Ms. Spivey, meanwhile, faces a September hearing on charges of aggravated child abuse, along with a former boyfriend who allegedly beat the girl.