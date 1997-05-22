PROPOSED THEATER NEAR SCHOOL STIRS CONCERN

The impact of a 20-screen movie complex on traffic and its potential lure to students at nearby Frontier High School were among major concerns brought up at the Hamburg Planning Board Wednesday night.

Cinemark USA has proposed building the 87,2000 square-foot complex at Southwestern Boulevard and Bayview Road in Hamburg. The development of seven out-parcels on the 32-acre parcel also is being planned.

"You obviously have no idea what goes on at the corner when schools are dismissed," said Debbie O'Brien, a resident of the nearby Misty Meadow subdivision.

"In rush hour, traffic does back up," added Tim Bowen of Sheva Lane.

Rory Chen of Cinemark said the firm would consider contributing to the cost of installing a traffic signal on Southwestern if it was warranted.

"My main concern is the flavor of our area," said Diane Tighe, who said she has children in the Frontier School District. "I see the town looking like an Amherst or Cheektowaga with big complexes and I don't like it."

The Planning Board Wednesday night declared itself lead agency to start the environmental quality review process. It tabled the plans until it compiles more information.

The complex will have digital sound and stadium seating, with each row 16 inches higher than the one in front of it, Chen said.

Some residents questioned whether the town could support another 20 movie screens.

"We're just building a better mousetrap," Chen said. "The public will choose where it wants to go."

And to those who expressed concern that the theaters could distract students from their studies, he said, "We'll probably be hiring a lot of those kids."

Chen also said he has not applied for tax incentives.

Frontier Central School District Superintendent Gerald P. Glose laid out the district's concerns in a letter to the Planning Board Wednesday. The property abuts Big Tree Elementary and the high school campus.

"The district's major concern is the safety of the students. There are obvious traffic safety and traffic flow problems that already exist in the Bayview, South Park, Southwestern Boulevard area," he stated in his letter.

He suggested the developer consider subsidizing the cost of a roadway to provide a second egress from the Frontier school property to Southwestern Boulevard.

The benefits of the development would be the increased property value, Glose said. The developer told the district the theater complex could have an approximate assessed value of $9.5 million and the out-parcels could add another $10 million in assessed value when developed.

The district also was told the business would open in late afternoon, although Chen said Wednesday night it probably would open around noon.

The Planning Board also discussed the golf dome at South Shore Country Club at Southwestern and Camp Road.

"It is an eyesore. It is something that changes the character of the neighborhood," declared Planning Board member David Philips.

"A major stumbling block is the amount of time that dome is up," board Chairman Richard Crandall said. "Our vote to approve the site plan was predicated on seasonal use."

The dome received a height variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals and site plan approval from the Planning Board on the condition it would be removed each spring.

Now its owners say they want the dome to remain up year round because it would be too expensive and damage the life of the dome to remove it in the spring and erect it each fall.

The Zoning Board said a year-round dome accounts for major visual and traffic impacts that require a positive environmental finding and an environmental impact statement.

It referred the matter to the Planning Board, but after much discussion Wednesday, the Planning Board did not know what procedure it should follow and tabled the issue until it can receive a legal opinion on how to proceed.

Also Wednesday, the board approved three small subdivisions after public hearings: the two-lot Todorov subdivision on Heltz Road, the two-lot Ballard Heights subdivision on Smith Road and the four-lot McCann subdivision on Parker Road.