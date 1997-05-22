DUNKIRK FACES CASH-FLOW PROBLEMS

The City of Dunkirk, which has collected 91 percent of its property taxes as of Wednesday, may be forced to borrow on July 1 because of cash-flow problems.

Treasurer Mark Woods said Wednesday that the city had collected $5,456,482 of the total $6,012,930. About 47 percent of the total taxes, $2,832,770, was paid by Niagara Mohawk Power Corp., which has a steam-generating station in the harbor.

The cash-flow problem came to light at a Common Council meeting Tuesday.

Woods noted part of the problem is the wastewater-treatment plant, which the general fund is subsidizing at a rate of $60,000 per month. He said the "general fund doesn't have the money."

Mayor Margaret Wuerstle and the Council are considering a possible sewer-rate increase.