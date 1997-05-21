POLICE BIKE PATROLS TO BEGIN

The Police Department bike patrols will begin this weekend, says Chief John Yannie.

The department now has three bikes and six officers will be on the patrol unit.

The patrol is part of the community policing program, according to Officers Charles Ortolano and Steven Zentz. The officers on bikes will be visible to the community and will have radios so they can call for back-up when necessary.

Ortolano said the bike patrol would be in the downtown area for Memorial Day and Fourth of July. Zentz added that the patrol would cover the downtown area and parks during the summer.