Herbert W. Hoover Jr., the president of the vacuum cleaner company founded by his father, died Monday. He was 79.

Hoover took over Hoover Co. in the 1950s and built it into an international leader in electric sweeper sales.

He resigned as president in 1966 but continued as a director until 1980. Maytag Corp. acquired Hoover Co. in 1989.

President Herbert Hoover had nothing to do with the vacuum cleaner company.