The newly formed Amherst Taxpayers Group will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Audubon Library on Audubon Parkway, Amherst, said spokesman Ken Smith.

The group is for people concerned that rising taxes will drive them out of their homes and who feel that elected officials don't listen, Smith said. Dues are $5, and members are asked to volunteer 10 hours of their time per year, he said.