Ozzie Lumpkin, a retired General Motors employee who repaired television sets and radios out of his Buffalo home for many years, died Monday (April 28, 1997) in Sisters Hospital after a long illness. He was 79.

Lumpkin worked for GM for almost 30 years, retiring in 1980.

A native of Orlando, Fla., Lumpkin attended Jones High School in Orlando. In 1941, he moved to Buffalo, where he found work on the dining cars of the New York Central Railroad.

Lumpkin served as a company draftsman in the Army during World War II. After the war, he returned to school at the former Erie County Technical Institute and earned a diploma in electronics.

Lumpkin was a member of the Western New York Electronics Guild and repaired television sets and radios from his home workshop for many years while also working at GM.

He became a member of Lodge 73, F&AM, in 1977, and served as lodge secretary for several years. He was a devoted member of Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church for 40 years.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, the former Florence E. Lawson; a son, Ozzie II; a daughter, Jeanne; and six grandchildren.

Services will be private.