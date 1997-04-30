ONES THAT GOT AWAY HAUNT TUGNUTT AGONY WRITTEN ON FACE OF SENATORS GOALIE AFTER PLANTE GOALS

For Ron Tugnutt it was almost like a bad dream. He knew the puck was fluttering there behind him, headed for the back twine in tantalizing slow motion.

He just couldn't move fast enough to reach it. Finally, it was eternally out of his reach.

"It was pretty agonizing to watch really," Tugnutt said of Derek Plante's game-winning goal at 5:24 in overtime, which decided the first round Stanley Cup series between Tugnutt's Ottawa Senators and Plante's Buffalo Sabres.

Plante, using Ottawa defenseman Steve Duchesne as a screen, let a 40-footer fly from outside the right faceoff circle Tuesday night and ended the Senators' first trip to the playoffs.

"I picked it up about halfway or so," Tugnutt said. "I got a good portion of my glove on it. It seemed to roll my glove over. By the time I noticed it behind me I couldn't reach it."

It was the second goal of the game for Plante, who almost never scores away from home. Twenty four of his 27 regular-season goals came at Marine Midland Arena. So did all three of his goals in the seven-game playoff series.

Earlier, at 6:29 of the third period, Plante had fired the goal that tied the game at 2-2 directly off a faceoff in the Ottawa zone.

Tugnutt never saw that one.

"I was looking at the faceoff dot (when the puck was dropped). I didn't see it," Tugnutt said. "I had no idea where the puck was at all. I was looking around for it. At the last second I saw something flickering in front of my eyes. It was the puck and I had no idea where it came from."

Plante's winner brought a sudden and dramatic end to the most successful season Tugnutt has enjoyed as an NHL player. Until the Senators' late-season drive, when he was a stellar performer, he had been considered an NHL journeyman, a perennial backup.

Instead, he posted a 17-15-1 record and a 2.80 goal-against average playing in front of Ottawa's efficient trap defense. He helped lead the Senators within an eyelash or two of getting to the second round of the playoffs.

Tugnutt, his eyes red, was waiting in his locker stall when the Ottawa dressing room was opened to the media. He had removed his Senators sweater but he was still wearing his pads and skates as he stared at a bottle of water he was holding with both hands.

"This just doesn't seem like a just finish to a pretty good season," he said softly. "We felt we should have won or could have won the series. Our intention was to make the playoffs first. Our goal after that was to do well in the playoffs.

"People might say that seven games, in overtime, we did well, but I think for us there is a disappointment."

Things started off as planned for the Senators. They got the first goal of the game. The team that scored first had won the previous six games in the series. They also outplayed the Sabres by a wide margin in the opening period, in which Tugnutt faced only two shots.

"We said we wanted the first goal and we really took it to them," Tugnutt said. "We led them, 1-0, and if it wasn't for Steve Shields it surely would have been more."

Ottawa fired 11 shots at Shields, the Sabres' rookie goalie, as Buffalo turned the puck over repeatedly in its own zone or at center ice. Failing to capitalize early eventually cost the Senators.

The game began to swing in the last five minutes of the second period. Donald Audette's goal got the Sabres even at 1-1 and Buffalo carried the play to Ottawa the rest of the period.

It was that way most of the third, too. Ottawa was outshot, 24-10, the last 30 minutes of the game, including overtime.

Randy Cunneyworth, the Senators' feisty captain, credited most of that to the Sabres.

"I think they were quite relentless in their forechecking," Cunneyworth said. "Obviously they're a hard-working team, as they say. They just kept coming at us and we couldn't muster much offense at that point."

The Senators and the Ottawa media had been mocking the Sabres' "hardest-working team in Hockey" motto.

Tuesday night, the mocking stopped.