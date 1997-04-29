EYE OF THE TIGER

I admit I was one of the doubters when Tiger Woods announced he was leaving Stanford University to pursue a career in professional golf.

Like many people, I figured that the $40 million Nike deal persuaded him to abandon one of the best schools in the nation. But Woods, by winning the Masters tournament earlier this month, has proved me -- and other naysayers -- wrong.

Tiger Woods is the youngest person ever to win the Masters. He won it with the largest margin of victory ever. And the best score. He also is the first African-American and the first Asian-American to win this prestigious tournament.

Ironically, he broke a color barrier in golf the same week that Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball 50 years ago. Tiger said that as he walked to the 18th hole he said a prayer to the pioneers who came before him. One was Lee Elders, the first African-American invited to play the Masters in 1975. (The course where the Masters is played in Augusta, Ga., was officially integrated only six years ago.)

Not only did Woods earn the right to play in the Masters, he was the tournament's winner and its star. He did not accomplish these things as a political statement for his heritage, but as perhaps the best golfer the world will ever see.

With a million-dollar smile and a 320-yard drive, Tiger Woods has given America a sports figure who is worthy of the term "role model." While the Nike symbol was clearly visible on his playing attire and his commercials can be seen daily, the money does not appear to be his motivation. Rather, it's his love for the game.

Leaving school is not the right choice for many people, but it appears to have been the right choice for Woods.

He has the chance to become only the fifth player in history to win all the major PGA tournaments, and he may be the first to do so in the same year. Whether he sweeps the PGA tour, or whether this is his only major victory this season, Tiger Woods is still a champion.

While golfing great Jack Nicklaus is known as the Golden Bear and champion Greg Norman is the Shark, a new nickname has been added to the world of golf: Go get 'em, Tiger!

Caroline Brancatella is a junior at Nardin Academy.