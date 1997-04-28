WELFARE SWEEP NETS RECOVERY OF $10 MILLION

Win the lottery while on welfare, and the winnings, to the extent of any welfare aid received, belong to the county.

The same goes for tax refunds, inheritances and awards in lawsuits.

Last year, Erie County recovered $10.1 million from recipients, former recipients and estates of dead recipients.

"This is money that rightfully belongs to our taxpayers," County Executive Gorski said last week.

Gorski described himself as delighted with $47 million in recoveries made by the 37-member Special Investigations Unit over the last five years.

Investigators regularly check Surrogate Court records and the estates of welfare recipients or nursing home residents who received Medicaid. Last year, estates produced $2.1 million that now belongs to the county.

Another $1.8 million came from non-welfare clients who surrendered income to qualify for Medicaid.

Lawsuits for injuries and accidents produced $1.3 million, while the lottery accounted for $70,000.

Fraud recoveries totaled $1.6 million, partly represented by reduction in benefits to those who took help they were not entitled to, Gorski said.

"If you're on welfare and you shouldn't be, we're going to come after you," he said. "If you come into money unexpectedly, we're going after that as well."

Gorski said the public helps in the recovery, with tips launching 30 percent of the investigations.

"We need the public's help to recover money that rightfully belongs to them," he said. "I urge any one who has information to call our hot line, 858-6522."