THE START OF SIBLING RIVALRY

Q. Since I had my second child, I've had a difficult time dealing with my 3-year-old. What is a child supposed to go through when there is a new sibling, and what can I do?

A. From the preschooler's perspective, seeing your own personal mom cuddled up with this tiny stranger might be a little like a husband finding his wife snuggled up with another man.

To overcome this normal and intense jealousy, parents and experts advise spending extra time with the older child and involving her as much as possible with the new baby.

"This was a problem in my home, too," says Brenda Davis, a mother from Tampa, Fla. "All this child knows is that there's a new one in the home taking her place, so the mother has to make the effort to spend extra time with the child."

To find the extra time, Mom may have to rely on Dad, extended family and friends to help out with the new baby, Ms. Davis says. Diane McLelland of Phoenix, found the time when the infant was napping during the day.

"I would use that time to play games with my 3 1/2 -year-old just about every time the baby took a nap," Ms. McLelland says.

It also helps for parents to be realistic about what a 3-year-old is able to handle, says Sandra Wolkoff, director of the Lindner Early Childhood Training Institute of North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center, in Roslyn Heights.

"Don't get locked into thinking he's a big boy now, because compared to the baby, he's going to start looking pretty big," Mrs. Wolkoff says. "But at 36 months old, he's still a baby. So you've really got two babies now, not a big boy and a baby."

Parents shouldn't be surprised if that big boy starts acting more like a baby than ever before, says parent educator Anne DeMaria.

"If a child has been recently potty trained, he might suddenly decide he wants to go back to the diaper once the new baby comes," says Mrs. DeMaria, who teaches sibling adjustment classes for parents and their children at Baptist Hospital of Miami.

Sleep problems and aggressive behavior are also typical.

While parents should be very firm on the rule of no hurting the baby, Ms. DeMaria says it helps to emphasize what the young child can do with the baby rather than what she can't. That's the approach lots of parents have found successful.

"What I did was try and get the child involved," Karen Wawrzyniak says. "Have them help you in feeding the baby and getting a diaper. Let them do the little things that make them feel important, and you won't have such a hard time."

A stuffed bear did the trick for Ms. McLelland.

"We let our son put his teddy bear in the stroller and push it around and put diapers on the bear as well," she says. "He also helped us by getting diapers and wipes for the baby. It's important to be as positive with the older one as possible by getting him involved."

