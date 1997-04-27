IF WE BUILD IT RIGHT, THEY WILL COME

Casinos are proliferating. Soon they will be commonplace and the novelty and profits gone. We in the Buffalo area have a vast reservoir of treasures equaled by few cities in the nation. We must build on and around these choice architectural masterpieces.

An architectural hall of fame would be a rallying point for tourists from around the world. Visitors and students could study and enjoy the works of Wright, Sullivan, Richardson, Olmsted, Silsbee, Green, Saarinen, Bethune, etc., all in concert with the finest collection of grain elevators in the world.

The hall of fame building should be the result of an international competition and be located in the vicinity of the elevators on the open land. As an added incentive, a theme park could showcase buildings indigenous to many countries -- Japan, England, Mexico, Sweden, China, Italy, Korea, etc. -- together with innovative amusement rides all connected to the Cobblestone District and the Marine Midland Arena.

Let us not spin our wheels on yet another set of waterfront plans, aquariums, etc. or on big money for a casino. We should concentrate now on plans for a definite, long-range tourist attraction for people of all ages utilizing what we already have. This would be both educational and entertaining as well as a unique drawing card for the area.

DAVE DAVIS Snyder