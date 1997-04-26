SPONSORSHIP MONEY TALKS AS PRO TOURS WALK AWAY FROM BUFFALO AREA

The Buffalo area once again has fallen off the map of touring professional golf in the United States.

There are 119 stops on the three major pro tours -- 43 on the PGA, 36 on the LPGA and 40 on the Senior Tour. None, of course, is in the Buffalo area.

There are another 29 stops on the Nike Tour. That no longer stops in Buffalo, either, as a result of the decision not to bring the Nike Buffalo Open back to Hamburg's Brierwood Country Club, where it was held the past two years.

Thus, Buffalo stands as the second largest metropolitan area in the country without a pro golf tour stop.

The Buffalo-Niagara Falls area ranks 34th in the nation in population, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Bureau of the Census. Cincinnati, at No. 23, is the only larger area that does not have one of the three main tours -- the PGA, LPGA or Seniors.

However, Cincinnati has an LPGA event an hour away in Dayton, a Senior event 90 minutes away in Lexington, Ky., and a PGA stop two hours away, in Columbus.

Buffalo has two regular tour stops nearby -- the LPGA Rochester International and the Canadian Open in Oakville, Ont. -- both about 75 minutes away. (The Canadian Open is taking a one-year break from Oakville this year).

If you look at the top 50 metropolitan areas, Buffalo is one of only five that do not have one of the three main tours. Besides Cincinnati, the others are Providence, R.I. (No. 36); Oklahoma City (No. 42), which was the site of the PGA Championship in '88; and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (No. 48), which hosts a Nike event and has a PGA stop an hour away in Greensboro.

It's too bad for the area's golf fans, but it's a perfectly understandable situation.

While this may be the 34th largest metropolitan area, it's not close to being the 34th wealthiest or the 34th best business community.

The lack of locally owned businesses stands as the prime reason Buffalo does not have a major tour event. To host an event on the PGA Tour, a city needs a major sponsor to step forward to the tune of "several million dollars," according to Steve Horner, the PGA Tour's business development manager. The Senior Tour and LPGA get title sponsors for $500,000 to several million, depending on the event. (Some events rely on a coalition of sponsors. The Rochester LPGA, for instance, has 18 major sponsors.)

There simply has not been any local business or group of businesses interested in investing in a Buffalo tournament to such a large degree.

A secondary reason Buffalo never landed a PGA Tour stop is there are not any courses in Buffalo that rank among the best in the country and therefore are a prime site to go after an event. There are many fine courses in Buffalo, but none ranked among the top 100 in the country. The closest top-100 course to Buffalo is Rochester's Oak Hill, which ranks 22nd in the nation, according to the latest Golf Digest poll. It has been the site of the U.S. Open, PGA and Ryder Cup championships.

East Aurora's Crag Burn certainly is long enough and tough enough to test today's PGA pros, but it does not have the parking or pathways around the course to handle the massive traffic of a pro event. The logistical problems likewise are the reason most of the other area courses could not hold an LPGA or Senior event.

Several could -- such as Brierwood or River Oaks -- but sponsorship again is the stumbling block.

Buffalo had its shot at the LPGA in '73 and '74, when a stop was held at River Oaks. It was fairly well-attended. However, lack of major sponsorship failed to keep it going. The event relocated to Rochester, where it has had a 20-year run.

Why is Rochester so successful at running golf events? That city has some huge corporations interested in sponsoring the sport, such as Kodak, Xerox and Bausch & Lomb. Those three corporations, incidentally, each donated $40 million to be major sponsors of the Atlanta Olympics. Rochester also is more of a "golf town" than Buffalo, which is more of a compliment to Rochester than a knock on Buffalo.

Rochester supports golf on all levels better than Buffalo. Part of it probably is due to the fact Rochester traditionally has been more of a white-collar community than Buffalo. Rochester also has more of a tradition of watching golf in person, due to Oak Hill and its history of events. And another reason, it says here, is that Buffalo spends much more of its collective sports passion on the Bills and Sabres. So the LPGA event is more of a big deal in Rochester than it ever would have been in Buffalo.

Brierwood opted out

The PGA has tried to get Buffalo on its map with the Nike Tour, but that event appears gone for good.

After extensive negotiations, Brierwood decided it could not host the event, which was scheduled for June 26-29. By the time it was clear Brierwood was out, it was late January, and the Variety Club, which ran the event in '96, decided it was too difficult to try to relocate the tournament. The Variety Club felt Brierwood, with its ample parking and facilities, was by far the most suitable site.

Brierwood general manager Thomas Ahern explained his club's decision.

"Most of it had to do with the timing of the renovation of our course," Ahern said.

"We have a lot of projects we want to get done on the course. We're taking down the 17th green -- totally rebuilding it. And that needs to be done in early spring. . . . In addition, we're having some of the tees rebuilt, we're redoing some of the bunkers on the back nine and we need to get to work on a drainage project, because that's a real priority for our course.

"By getting to work on these projects early and stretching them out over the season, we won't disrupt the course for our members all that much," Ahern said. "But if we had to wait until July to start all of that, well . . . it would cause a major problem for our members."

Ahern said the fact the event took the course away from the members for a prime week of the season was an additional factor in the decision.

It would have been nice if Brierwood had made it clear that it was out sooner, so the Variety Club might have considered securing another site.

The Variety Club probably could have made the event into a modest success. But the fact is the Nike events work best in cities where they do not have much competition from other pro sports and the entire community can get behind the event -- places like Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Greenville, S.C.

The Philadelphia Nike event, for instance, drew just 5,000 fans for the entire week last year. Buffalo drew about 13,000, about 1,000 below the tour average, and made about $5,000 for charity. It costs about $200,000 to $250,000 in local fund-raising to pull off the event. So that's not a lot of bang for your charity buck. The main mission of the Nike tour, of course, is not raising charity funds. That's only an ancillary benefit.

But if a Nike event isn't going to mean a big public-relations splash in a town like Buffalo and it isn't going to be huge for charity, then a company would be much better off contributing to an event like the Children's Hospital Pro-Am, which annually raises about $225,000 for charity.

So it wasn't a simple sell to Buffalo businesses. Another factor is by the time big Buffalo businesses get done buying their luxury boxes at Rich Stadium and Marine Midland Arena, they're not highly motivated to splurge for pro golf.

Now it appears the Nike Tour is going to land in Rochester next year, although that's not yet official.

For those in Buffalo who love to watch live pro golf, the Nike Tour will be missed. There are two alternatives.

One is to support the Porter Cup to a greater degree. Tiger Woods played there. So did just about every top American golfer on the PGA Tour. It's the top amateur tournament in the country aside from the U.S. Amateur.

The other is to get in the car and drive.