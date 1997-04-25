GRANTO DECLARES CITY SCHOOLS MAKING STRONG GAINS

School Superintendent Carmen A. Granto described a school system making strong gains at a public hearing Thursday on the $87.5 million budget for 1997-98 that will be submitted to voters May 7.

"We're good and we're getting better. Our scores are going up. More students are passing minimum competency exams. We have a long way to got, but we're on the road to success," he said.

"Never have our physical plants been in better shape, with the exception of Niagara Falls High School" he said, although there were murmurs of disagreement in the audience of 50 at Niagara Middle School.

"Our (computer) technology program is available in all schools, except Niagara Falls High School, which will be remedied shortly," Granto said. Contracts are in place with all employee bargaining groups through 2001, he added.

Partnerships with parents, businesses and others have enriched the schools at a level that has "never been higher," he said.

"The budget carries forward all programs and jobs. Its purpose is to implement the board's four goals: student achievement, a climate of trust among district employees, providing the best program at the least financial cost and increase partnerships," he added.

The budget drew little comment, mostly favorable, from the public.

But at the board meeting after the budget hearing, two parents criticized "whole language" reading programs in the continuing controversy over second graders' reading levels.

Vicky Janese of Cayuga Drive, a leader of a the Geraldine Mann School parents group, asked "what's being done at the top?" She said Granto is "passing the buck down to the schools. Let's find a curriculum that works."

Geri Mitro of Willow Avenue agreed. "Don't dump it on the teachers," she said, calling for a reading program based on phonics.

Steven Brown, a Chamber of Commerce leader, noted that no capital projects will be included in the budget, but will probably be submitted to voters later this year. The Chamber accepts this as necessary, but urged that "in the future capital projects be included with a single budget vote."

Granto told Stanley Kalesza that laptop computers, costing about $2,500 each, have been loaned to 600 teachers so they may do lesson plans and grades at home. "We felt they would learn by using. It's cheaper than paying them for (in-school) training," Granto said.

Noting that a vote defeating the budget would eliminate only a small portion of the expenditures, Mary Beth Abramson of South Avenue said the average homeowner would save only 4 cents a day in property taxes if a budget defeat takes away funds for sports and extracurricular activities.

In addition to approving the budget which, for the first time this year, must be approved by voters, the board also:

Asked for a meeting with the Niagara-Wheatfield School Board to find out why it rejected a planned summer-school program for the two districts. That board voted Wednesday against participating in a joint program with Niagara Falls to be operated by the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services.

Without a joint BOCES operation, both districts will lose the 80 percent state reimbursement of the cost of the program, city school officials said.

Niagara Falls would run its own program with the $120,000 allocation in the proposed 1997-98 budget, but would not received the state reimbursement anticipated the following year, school officials said.

Extended its contract with Honeywell Inc. to include $6.7 million in additional energy-saving improvements, bringing the total amount to $20.1 million. The additional improvements will be at LaSalle High School, Gaskill Middle School, and 66th Street, 79th Street, Harry F. Abate, 60th Street and Kalfas Magnet schools. The project is financed by state funds covering 87 percent and savings in energy costs covering the remainder.

Invited the state controller to conduct a mangement review to make recommendations on improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Approved transfer of computer assisted drafting and food service courses to the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services for 1997-98.

Approved the $1.8 million 1997-98 BOCES administrative budget.