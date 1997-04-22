NEWS & NOTES

Are your parents driving you to the No Doubt concert at Marine Midland Arena on May 17? Do they have to wait there until the show is over?

Tell them that a Parents Room will be open that night where they can hang out during the show. They just need to get a free Harbour Club Pass at the Account Services Office, next to the arena's box office. The pass offers them access to the 100 Level Harbour Club, but not the concert.

Pioneer Central High School will present the World War II musical "Over Here" on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door.

A Youth Media Series is being shown on TCI Cable Channel 18 at 8 p.m. Thursday. The series features short videotapes produced by students at local schools and community centers, and is part of the Squeaky Wheel 10th anniversary series.

A daisy chain beading class will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bead Gallery, 4944 Transit Road. The $5 registration includes supplies, and this event is a fund-raiser for A Woman's Place, Buffalo's women-built home.

Interested in the environment? Then check out the Earth Week activities that are going on at the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls.

There's the Tidal Pool to see, as well as a display on the waters and environment along the Niagara River. On Saturday, the New York River Otter Project will offer a special presentation. At 11:30 a.m. that day, there will be a feeding of the aquarium's resident river otters, Emil and Emily.

The aquarium, at 701 Whirlpool St., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.