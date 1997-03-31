THE HIPBONE IS CONNECTED TO THE KNEE BONE

A 78-year-old San Diego, Calif., woman went to the emergency room with one symptom: a sharp pain in the front of her right knee. It turned out to be a broken hip.

Doctors were puzzled at first. The knee had buckled painfully while she was walking with the support of a walker. She had recently undergone a prosthetic knee replacement because of severe arthritis, but the recovery had gone well. X-rays of the knee showed that the prosthesis was intact: no breaks, nothing loose, no extra fluid, no swelling.

Nor did the woman feel any pain in the foot, ankle, leg, hip or back -- only the knee. Tests showed nothing else abnormal.

Hip fracture that masquerades as knee pain had been reported in children but not in an adult, said David A. Guss, emergency medical specialist at University of California at San Diego Medical Center. Doctors call it "referred pain."

The "presumed explanation" for why the woman with a broken hip felt pain only in her knee, Guss said, is that nerves in the hip and knee joints both branch off from the same major nerves in the thigh. Given this overlapping nerve pattern, he said, "it is curious" that referred pain from hip disease is not more common in adults.