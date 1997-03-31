AMHERST VEHICLES TARGET OF VANDALISM SPREE

A rash of criminal mischief reports kept Amherst police busy overnight as residents -- many in the Ransom Oaks area -- woke up to the sound of glass breaking.

Residents on Fiddler's Green, Charlesgate Circle, Inverness Circle, Sausalito Drive, Beachridge Drive and Autumn Meadows Lane reported windows smashed on their vehicles, according to police.

"This appears to be someone walking by and smashing out the windows with a blunt object," said Amherst Assistant Police Chief Frank Olesko.

The criminal mischief reports began coming in at 1:47 a.m. and continued into midmorning, police said.

Police today were not able to determine how many reports had been filed or the estimate of damages.