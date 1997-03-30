ROAD TO ASSOCIATION TITLE SHOULD PASS THROUGH INDY INDIANS LOADED TO START SEASON

The 1997 season marks the Buffalo Bisons' last chance to win an American Association championship. It won't be an easy task.

Most scouts canvassing the Grapefruit League agree the talent in the Association should be markedly better than it was last year, when Oklahoma City was the surprise playoff champion after the Bisons posted the best regular-season record at 84-60.

The Bisons have made the playoffs four times in the last six years, including the last two, but have yet to win the championship. Next year, they will accompany the expansion Durham Bulls in joining the International League.

Indianapolis is the heavy preseason favorite to win the Association title. The Bisons appear to be in a second level of contenders that includes Louisville, Omaha and New Orleans.

On paper, the Indians look loaded because the parent Cincinnati Reds don't seem interested in giving several veterans true chances in the big leagues. The big question will be if the vets brood in Triple-A, rather than play to their abilities.

Like last year, the top two teams in each division make the playoffs. Seven of the eight clubs have the same major-league affiliate (New Orleans switched from Milwaukee to Houston) and four of the eight have new managers.

Here's a look at how the clubs might finish:

Eastern Division

Indianapolis Indians (Cincinnati Reds)

Manager: Dave Miley (2nd season). Last year: 78-66 (Lost championship series to Oklahoma City, 3-1).

Wow. The Reds have this team loaded for its first full season in Victory Field, the downtown stadium adjacent to the RCA Dome. Victory Field opened to rave reviews last July.

"I'm already hearing they might have one of the best Triple-A teams ever assembled," said Bisons manager Brian Graham.

Back for return stints in Triple-A are outfielders Curtis Goodwin and Chad Mottola, and catcher Joe Kmak, a long-time Buffalo playoff nemesis. Also back is outfielder Mike Kelly, who hit the key home run in Game Five of last year's Association semifinals to oust the Herd. Highly touted shortstop Pokey Reese is expected to start the season in Cincinnati but should see time in Indy as well.

Former Nashville standout Rodney Bolton finally got his wish with an exile from the White Sox organization and will anchor the pitching staff along with Hector Carrasco and Scott Sullivan. Veteran Scott Service will be back in the bullpen.

Buffalo Bisons (Cleveland Indians)

Manager: Brian Graham (3rd season). Last year: 84-60 (Lost semifinal to Indianapolis, 3-2).

An in-depth look at the Bisons is located elsewhere in this section. This is, however, a team that figures to play many entertaining, high-scoring games. The bats and the defense are expected to be strong. The pitching looms as the biggest question mark.

Louisville Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Manager: Gaylen Pitts (1st season of 2nd stint). Last year: 60-84.

Perennial St. Louis prospects Aaron Holbert and Terry Bradshaw return at second base and in the outfield, respectively. Ex-Bison Tim Costo was also signed to add some pop to the lineup.

Pitcher Matt Morris, a 1995 first-round draft pick, and Cuban-born catcher Eli Marrero are set for their first full-time look at Triple-A. Morris and Manuel Aybar combined to throw 288 innings last year at Double-A Arkansas but staff doesn't have much depth.

Nashville Sounds (Chicago White Sox)

Manager: Tom Spencer (1st season). Last year: 77-67.

The Chisox didn't get many free agents to put in Nashville, so this will be largely a homegrown team. Mega-prospect Mike Cameron, an outfielder whose numbers last year at Double-A Birmingham were .300-28-77 with 39 stolen bases, will get plenty of attention. So will starting pitcher Chris Clemons, a 1994 No. 1 draft pick making his Triple-A debut.

Outfielder Jeff Abbott, who hit .325 last year, and shortstop Greg Norton return for their second stints with the Sounds. Not back are veteran manager Rick Renick (now with Pittsburgh's major-league staff) and longtime owner Larry Schmittou, who sold his majority stake in the team to a trio of Chicago businessmen who also run the Class A Kane County Cougars of the Midwest League. The group is planning to liven up 20-year-old Greer Stadium with a bevy of Buffalo-style promotions.

Western Division

New Orleans Zephyrs (Houston Astros)

Manager: Steve Swisher (1st season). Last year: 58-84.

There will be plenty of good talent to watch here, plus an interesting coaching staff. Swisher was the Bisons manager for the last half of 1987, their final season in War Memorial Stadium, and spent the last three years in the big leagues with the New York Mets. The pitching coach is ex-Bison Craig McMurtry and the hitting coach is former major-league slugger Jimmy Wynn.

The Association's most intriguing young prospect should be 21-year-old outfielder Richard Hidalgo, who hit .294 with 14 homers and 78 RBIs last year at Double-A Jackson. He'll play right field and center field, showing off one of the minors' best arms. Shortstop Russ Johnson (.310-15-74 at Jackson) is also ready to make the jump to Triple-A.

The pitching will have experience. Donne Wall, a nine-game winner for Houston last year, and left-handers C.J. Nitkowski and Tommy Greene are all starting the year in Triple-A. Greene owns a no-hitter for Philadelphia.

The new parent club also gets New Orleans' long-awaited new stadium. Presently called Zephyrs Field, the 10,000-seat ballpark in Metairie will have a 60-foot scoreboard capable of showing replays along with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi in right field.

Omaha Royals (Kansas City Royals)

Manager: Mike Jirschele (3rd season). Last year: 79-65 (Lost Association semifinal to Oklahoma City, 3-1).

The Royals should battle for the division title again as Kansas City continues to keep them well-stocked. The big club, however, has a knack for a yo-yo of callups that keeps Jirschele from ever developing a consistent lineup.

Names to watch include a strong double-play combination of Jed Hansen at second and Felix Martinez at short, as well as outfielders Roderick Myers and Jon Nunnally. Myers was likely to start in Kansas City but broke his wrist over the winter playing in Mexico. When he returns in a few weeks, he'll start in Omaha.

No. 1 prospect Jim Pittsley was throwing 93-95 mph in the spring while on the mend from elbow surgery and will anchor the staff. The Royals may also send veterans Derek Lilliquist and Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams to Triple-A. Williams, the goat of the '93 World Series, is trying to resurrect his career after a one-year hiatus.

Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

Manager: Tim Johnson (1st season). Last year: 64-78.

The I-Cubs looked to be in deep trouble until last Wednesday, when the Chicago Cubs surprised many observers by farming out outfield standouts Brooks Kieschnick and Robin Jennings.

Kieschnick, the 1993 NCAA player of the year at Texas, hit .345 in 29 games for Chicago last year and .259 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs in Iowa. Both he and Jennings were beaten out for big-league jobs by Brant Brown, who led the Association in hitting for much of last season's first half.

The pitching, however, will be very suspect. Right-handed reliever Steve Rain (2-1, 3.12 last year) is the best of the bunch.

Oklahoma City 89ers (Texas Rangers)

Manager: Greg Biagini (3rd season). Last year: 74-70 (won Association championship).

It's been either feast or famine for the 89ers in the 90s -- four last-place finishes sprinkled around playoff titles in 1992 and 1996. They look ready to drop again.

Association MVP Lee Stevens appears to have made the Texas roster. The Rangers will closely eye the development of 22-year-old third baseman Mike Bell, the brother of ex-Bison David Bell and son of Detroit manager Buddy Bell. Second baseman Edwin Diaz and pitcher Jonathan Johnson are also 22 and figure to spend much of the season as Triple-A rookies.