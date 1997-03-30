HERD WILL BE COUNTING ON SEVERAL NEWCOMERS

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- The 10th year in North AmeriCare Park will be the promotional crutch of the Buffalo Bisons' 1997 season, so a little '80s retro music from the clubhouse stereo would be appropriate for the Cleveland Indians' top affiliate.

If visitors hear some New Kids on The Block, you know the Herd is hip to this year's theme.

The Indians filled the 1995 and 1996 Bisons with veteran free agents and many prospects already fully seasoned at Triple-A. Not so this year.

The '97 edition of the Herd, which opens for business Friday at 4 against Nashville in the NAP, will have several fresh faces the Indians hope will blossom to take them into the 21st century. Did you like watching shortstop Damian Jackson bloom in Triple-A last year? Hope so, because there will be several Jackson-type situations this year.

"We don't want to see these young guys get buried early," said manager Brian Graham, back for his third season. "There's a lot of work to be done with them. We have a lot of players who need attention. Damian was a special project last year. This year, we have a bunch of guys like that."

The parent club still has pressing needs for starting pitching and a second baseman. There is already plenty of big-league talent at those positions on the Cleveland roster, but most has been red-flagged by the Tribe because of age and the propensity for injuries.

That means a trade would be needed to fill the holes, one likely to involve some Buffalo prospects.

The possibility of a deal may loom over the Bisons' heads for the first few weeks of the season. With several Triple-A rookies in the lineup, it may not bode well for their concentration. This club's early goal appears to be staying above water as the adjustments are made.

Last year's team went 13-5 in April and had a sizzling 60-26 record on July 5 before call-ups began to peck away at the roster.

"That was an amazing accomplishment because not many major-league teams do that," Graham said. "Sure, we had good players but we played well, too. People don't always understand that part of it sometimes."

Graham will be joined on the Buffalo staff by pitching coach Gary Ruby, back for his second year, and bench coach Dave Keller, signed out of the White Sox organization.

Here's a look at the top candidates to make the Buffalo roster as the team leaves spring training:

Starting pitching

With 22-year-old Bartolo Colon, the Bisons have a bona fide No. 1 starter. Without the fireballing right-hander, they don't have anything close. Colon may start the season in Cleveland due to Jack McDowell's abdominal strain, but he's still likely to spend the bulk of his time this year in Buffalo.

Colon has struggled with arm trouble the last two years, but was sensational in the Dominican winter league (4-1, 0.21) and was a standout of minor-league camp this spring. He once again looks like the pitcher who was 13-3 with 152 strikeouts in 1995 for Class A Kinston.

"Winter ball definitely set his mind back to where he believed he could dominate hitters again," Graham said. "He's healthy and his arm speed is completely different. He has a mission and a plan and it shows."

Graham says he'd like to see Colon in Triple-A to improve on his pitch development.

"That means throwing breaking balls and changeups for strikes and having command of the fastball," Graham said. "He has to get consistent in those areas because they don't have to be strikes and guys will chase them in 'A' ball. They don't do that here."

Three other Triple-A newcomers should be a part of the Buffalo rotation. Righty Travis Driskill (13-7, 3.61) led Double-A Canton-Akron in victories. Lefty Mike Matthews (9-11 after an 0-6 start) and righty Maximo Delarosa (9-2 after being moved into the rotation from the bullpen) were both impressive in the second half at Double-A.

Jim Lewis, who is 15-10 for Buffalo the last two years, will start the season in extended spring training due to recurring shoulder trouble. That leaves room for Ben Blomdahl, signed as a free agent from Detroit, or 36-year-old minor-league veteran Terry Clark to move into the rotation.

Bullpen

There are a lot of questions, especially since Cleveland probably will keep Danny Graves while Jose Mesa's rape trial proceeds.

Righty Darryl Scott (3-5, 2.89, nine saves in 50 outings) should be the Buffalo stopper. Lefty Greg Cadaret (1-5, 3.66 in 32 games) is versatile to fill middle, closer and even starting roles. Lefty Casey Whitten (3-4, 8.01) is healthy after a blood clot problem and will move into the pen from the rotation.

Lefty Steve Kline was a starter all of last year in Double-A (8-12, 5.46), but is battling for a spot in Cleveland as a reliever. If he doesn't make it, he'll serve the Bisons nicely out of the pen.

Catching

Look for big improvements here from last year's duo of Eric Helfand and Tom Wilson. Einar Diaz, a 24-year-old Panamanian, is another of Graham's pet projects. Diaz hit .289 last year in Double-A and has thrown out 42 percent of runners trying to steal in his four-year career. He earned a September promotion to Cleveland last year.

Sean Mulligan, signed as a free agent from the San Diego organization, will back up Diaz.

Infield

Cleveland will be watching this area the closest. First baseman Richie Sexson (.276-16-76 at Canton-Akron) will be making his first foray into Triple-A and second baseman Enrique Wilson (.304 at Canton-Akron) nearly made the big-league club after a terrific spring. He played three games for Buffalo last September.

Throw in Jackson at short and ex-Dodger Mike Busch at third and the Herd has a chance to have one of the best infields in the minor leagues. Jackson was a defensive standout much of the year and hit all 12 of his home runs after June 1 en route to being named an Association all-star.

Busch was signed after Don Sparks' agent tried to get Cleveland to assure his client of a call-up. The Tribe couldn't and the agent balked, leaving Sparks now out of baseball after he hit .295 and drove in 68 runs for the '96 Herd. The Tribe then signed Busch, who had 79 home runs over the last four years at Triple-A Albuquerque.

Slugger Rod McCall can spell Sexson at first and will be Buffalo's most prominent DH. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder has averaged 28 home runs, 87 RBIs and 114 strikeouts the last two years while spending time with Class A Bakersfield and Canton-Akron.

The Bisons may also see veteran Casey Candaele here from time to time at second and also stand to get ex-Giant Robby Thompson for a spell if he accepts a minor-league assignment.

Outfield

Veteran Kansas City farmhand Les Norman has one spot. Bruce Aven and Alex Ramirez own the other two, each having spent just a week in Triple-A.

At Canton-Akron, Aven hit .297 with 23 homers and 79 RBIs. He then went 6 for 9 with Buffalo and had a big Arizona Fall League season. Aven then compiled a huge spring with Cleveland, going 10 for 16 and hitting for the cycle against Florida. Ramirez, 22, had a breakout season at Canton-Akron (.329-14-85).

The Bisons are also hoping to have Trenidad Hubbard but he is one of the players the Tribe has been dangling in trade talks. Former Louisville star Rod Brewer had a solid spring after a year in Japan and is also pushing to make the club as a left-handed DH and spare outfielder.