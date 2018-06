A dead sparrow was found duct-taped to a front window at Newfane Middle School on Transit Road, Sheriff's Deputy Charles Baker said Sunday morning.

School maintenance man Michael D. Maynard told Baker that the bird was found next to duct tape, which had been stuck to the window to form the letters FAHO. Their meaning was unknown.

Baker said a large amount of garbage was also strewn around the bus circle in front of the school.