PROTEST SPURS SECOND LOOK AT TORONTO'S SMOKING BAN

The city's total smoking ban in public places has ignited angry defiance by smokers and outrage from restaurant and bar owners fuming over a decline in business.

As a result, the war between those favoring a total smoking ban and those calling for limited restrictions will likely be fought all over again.

Monday, hundreds of restaurant and bar owners and workers stormed a City Council meeting to rage against dropping business and staff layoffs since the city's smoking ban began March 3. The crowd of 300 vented their anger with insults and jeers at politicians.

Metro Toronto police eventually restored order, but only after eight protesters were hauled out of the Council's public galleries and one was charged with trespass and assault on an officer.

"We were 300. We're going to be 10,000 next time. There's going to be every restaurant owner, every employee, everyone who feels strongly about this issue," vowed restaurant owner Gaston Schwalb.

"Operators are hurting so much out there, they're having to lay off employees. In turn, people who work in the industry are hurting a lot," said Ontario Restaurant Association President Paul Oliver.

"I'd rather have (tobacco plants) pulled out of the ground," and see tobacco outlawed entirely, said City of Toronto Councillor Kyle Rae, a supporter of the tough bylaw. "But I'm not prepared to do it on the corpses of the businesses downtown."

Rae did an about-face and motioned to reopen debate on the bylaw next week.

While anti-smoking groups remain committed to battling in favor of the bylaw, other councillors who supported the bill are having second thoughts.

The bylaw, which carries a $150 (U.S.) fine for patrons who smoke in restaurants or bars and establishment owners who do not tell customers about the ban, has sparked tremendous reactions among smokers and non-smokers in the city.

Bylaw enforcement officers have no power to demand an offender's name, and establishment owners have no power to enforce the bylaw.

As a result, defiant smokers and militant non-smokers have almost come to blows in some establishments, according to some restaurant managers.

Public sentiment appears equally divided. While four out of five people in Toronto are non-smokers, the wavering councillors have reported receiving hundreds of calls from opponents of the law. An equal number of irate calls have been logged with the city's Health Department from non-smokers furious at defiant smokers.

The chairman of the city's Board of Health, Councillor Peter Tabuns, has railed against "the mood of mob intimidation" he claimed is behind his fellow councillors' retreat from the bylaw.

Michael Perley, director of the Ontario Campaign for Action on Tobacco, said the "panicked reaction to a mob scene on Monday and complaints from a minority are an overreaction. The bylaw's clearly not being given time to work. There's always a transition period and, after such a short time, there's no way we can determine if the bylaw is working properly, as we believe it is."

A vote on Rae's motion to reopen debate on the bylaw will come before the Council on April 14.

If, as expected, a majority of councillors favor a renewed discussion based on the recent experience, the second round will be fired and a new debate will begin immediately.