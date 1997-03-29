BUSINESS PEOPLE

Niagara Blower Co., 673 Ontario St., has promoted Craig D. Boyce to vice president-finance. A certified management accountant and certified financial manager, he previously was controller. Boyce holds bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from the University at Buffalo.

The Defense Research Institute in Chicago, Ill., has elected Neil A. Goldberg to a one-year term as president. He is a senior partner and board member with Saperston & Day. He will begin his term in the year 2000. In the interim, he will serve consecutive one-year terms as second vice president, first vice president, and president-elect.

The Riverside Group, a Rochester bookbinding and finishing company, has named Dennis Hartman vice president-sales for its new Custom Products Division. He formerly was sales manager for a Rand-McNally division. Hartman is a UB graduate. The firm also has named Holly Marie Eisenhauer a sales representative. Previously a sales representative with Rand-McNally, she holds a bachelor's degree from Niagara University. They will be based in the group's new office in Buffalo.

M&T Bank has named O. Patrick Brady a vice president and Jeffrey E. Barnett vice president in its corporate marketing department. A product manager for M&T Visa cards, Brady holds a a master's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame. Barnett previously was an assistant vice president with M&T Securities Inc. He holds a a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Lynn M. Haberl, network administrator and computer consultant for Freed Maxick Sachs & Murphy, has been awarded a full Novell Scholarship by the New Horizons Scholarship Committee. Upon completion of the Novell curriculum, she will be a certified Novell engineer.

Dunlop Tire Corp. has named Frank Costa product sales manager for its Medium Truck Tire Division. He formerly was an account specialist. The company also has named Primo P. Marotto to oversee sales activities east of the Mississippi for its Motorcycle Division. He was promoted to regional sales manager in May 1996.

Forty Plus of Buffalo, a job search assistance organization, has appointed Jo Yudess executive director. She is the owner of United Innovations, a consulting/training firm. Ms. Yudess succeeds James C. Banks, a longtime volunteer, who is retiring after 49 years in the business community.

The National Golf Course Owners Association has elected Michael Protos to its board of directors, representing New York and New Jersey. A tax attorney and an owner of Chestnut Hill Country Club in Darien Center and Deerfield Country Club in Brockport, he last year formed the New York State Golf Course Owners Association.

Miramo Inc., a parent company to John's Pizza & Sub Shop and John's Restaurant, has made several appointments to its management staff. On Grand Island Island, Mark Raepple, owner/operator; Jim Pinzel, store manager; Jennifer Taylor, assistant store manager. Orchard Park: Paul Miller and Jay Raepple, owner/operators; Dave Roberts, store manager; Christian Dominesey and Kelly Full, assistant store managers. Tonawanda: Kurt Raepple, owner/operator; Jennifer Roberts, store manager; Maria Westra, assistant store manager. Amherst: Gene Mongan, owner/operator; and Rich Stickney, store manager.

The Longaberger Co. of Dresden, Ohio, which sells its home accessories products through home shows, has promoted Margaret E. Storinge of Lockport from independent sales associate to independent branch adviser.

The law firm of Lipsitz, Green, Fahringer, Roll, Salisbury and Cambria has named Thomas M. Mercure an associate. He will practice in the area of personal injury litigation. Mercure is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law.

Sally J. Moore, a member of the board of directors of the Unit No. 1 Federal Credit Union, has earned the Filen and Raiffeisen national certification awards for completion of educational training in the Volunteer Achievement Program.

The law firm of Siegel, Kelleher & Kahn has named Gregory J. Stewart an associate. He will concentrate his practice in the areas of matrimonial and family law, debt collection and bankruptcy. Stewart holds an MBA and a law degree from UB.

Eskay Metal Fabricating of Buffalo has named Richard Eppolito sales manager. He has more than 16 years in the metals industry and will be responsible for coordination and sales for all OEM industrial markets in upstate New York and western Pennsylvania.

The Amherst Business & Professional Women's Club has named Dr. Cynthia Ferrelli winner of its Young Careerist competition. She will compete at the District VIII competition on April 13.