BLOOD PRESSURE'S DAMAGE

High blood pressure can cause blood vessels to age before their time, new research suggests.

Scientists from the University of Pisa in Italy measured the ability of forearm blood vessels to widen in response to a hormone called acetylcholine. Vessels need to widen and constrict to keep up with the constantly changing demands of the body.

In a report published in the latest issue of the journal Hypertension, the researchers described a study of men and women with normal and high blood pressure. The ability of vessels to widen went down as people got older, even if their blood pressure was normal. And the widening ability was hampered at all ages in people with high blood pressure.

Further tests showed that other blood vessel malfunctions also appeared earlier in life in people with hypertension.

The scientists concluded that the high blood pressure accelerates the normal aging process of vessels. Both conditions can lead to heart attacks or strokes.