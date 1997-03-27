CITY OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE ANTI-CRIME INITIATIVE

City leaders visited the Broadway Market Thursday to announce plans to pour money into crime-fighting efforts designed to help stem some of the fears of elderly homeowners in areas plagued by violent youth crime.

A $1.4 million federal grant, bolstered by local block grant funds, will put new equipment in police cars and fund youth-crime prevention programs.

Mayor Masiello and Police Commissioner R. Gil Kerlikowske made the announcement just five blocks from the Warren Avenue home where 83-year-old Angeline Popadowski was savagely beaten in January. She has since made what relatives and police described as a remarkable recovery.

City officials said they decided to announce the programs at the busy market Thursday after The Buffalo News reported Wednesday that Mrs. Popadowski, who is hospitalized, is afraid to return home.

The funding also could be linked to Fillmore Council Member David A. Franczyk's "Popadowski Initiative," which is exploring ways to provide security systems for the elderly. Programs that draw funding, though, are likely to be citywide.

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Police Department's Northwest District headquarters, 669 Hertel Ave., to gain public comments on how the money should be spent.

Masiello said the coordinated efforts of city officials, the Police Department and Reps. John J. LaFalce and Jack Quinn already are paying off.

"Through our united front, we are fighting crime and winning," he said. "Last year, the Buffalo Police Department saw a 17 percent increase in arrests, including a record number of 4,000 drug arrests, highest ever in our city. Securing this grant allows our city to continue these trends."

"These are proposals, and nothing's written in stone yet," said Tracy Diina of the mayor's office. "Nothing will be finalized until after the comments at the public hearing."

Most of the grant provides one-time assistance for new equipment and systems, while future funding will be needed to maintain some of the ongoing programs. The proposals announced Thursday include:

Mobile computer terminals for police cars, to speed communications and provide more information to patrol officers, $600,000.

On-line fingerprinting systems, to speed suspect identification, $100,000.

Marked vehicles for the Police Department's Gang Suppression Unit, which tries to divert youths from gang involvement and targets gang activities, $200,000.

A new Park Rangers program, to enhance security in city parks, $50,000.

Community schools and juvenile mentoring programs, to keep at-risk youths from going beyond a first brush with the law, $95,000.

Funding for treatment programs designed to deter non-violent drug addicts from committing future crimes.

Community Development Commissioner Alan H. DeLisle said the spending proposal developed after the hearings will be presented to the Common Council.

Included will be a $1.4 million federal Department of Justice local law enforcement block grant and a 10 percent local community development block grant that will bring the total to nearly $1.55 million.

The C.O.U.R.T.S. program, which provides counseling and treatment referrals for drug-related non-violent offenders, also would get $95,000 and community schools programs would get $100,000. Another $90,000 is earmarked for neighborhood matching fund programs, $50,000 for a Park Rangers program, and $50,000 for a Human Services Crime Prevention Program.

The remaining $14,612 in the federal grant would be spent on a "speed announcing trailer" that would monitor traffic on speeding-prone city streets and remind drivers how fast they are going.