BAC EYES NEW DOWNTOWN SITE MAIN PLACE MALL, BON-TON BUILDING UNDER CONSIDERATION

The Buffalo Athletic Club is exploring its long-term future in downtown Buffalo and is considering a move from the landmark Delaware Avenue building that bears its name.

BAC owner Richard Rugg confirmed he's looking beyond the four walls of 69 Delaware Ave., where the fitness facility has evolved from a prominent Buffalo social/athletic club founded in 1923.

"My goal is to maintain a first-class facility in downtown Buffalo for many, many years to come," Rugg said. "It's something we've been exploring really since 1993 and we're looking at options for staying here, as well as moving to another downtown site. There are a number of possibilities."

Rugg confirmed that one of those options is a move to the nearby Main Place Tower to take over space vacated in turn by Jim Kelly's Sport City Grill and Network operations in early 1996, and most recently by Banana Joe's, a Cleveland-based restaurant and nightclub operation.

In the wake of Banana Joe's demise after a brief three-month run, Patrick Hotung, Main Place's leasing agent, has expressed strong interest in filling the 37,000-square-foot space with a long-term, non-restaurant tenant to end what has been a cycle of disappointment.

"I'd hope to get someone with a track record of downtown success in there," Hotung said. "We have been contacted by a few restaurant people, but I don't really see us going that direction again."

While the Main Place executive did not mention the BAC by name, he did confirm he's had "substantive discussions" with a potential tenant that doesn't fall into

either the retail, office or restaurant categories.

Real estate sources told The Buffalo News discussions between Main Place representatives and the BAC date back to early 1996 when the health club considered another site in the huge mall/office complex for relocation.

The vacant Bon-Ton department store on Main Street is another site the BAC has on its list, according to Rugg.

The BAC has called 69 Delaware Ave. home since its inception as an exclusive social/athletic club in 1923. At its peak of popularity as a private organization, the BAC boasted some 3,500 members who enjoyed dinners and parties in the club's posh dining room, in addition to its athletic facilities, which for many years were open only to men.

In the early 1970s, as membership dwindled to less than 500, the club sold its 13-story home, paving the way for commercial leasing, including such tenants as Chemical Bank, the Erie County Attorney's Office and a number of financial and law offices.

By the 1980s, the BAC, which continued to rent space in the building, had become a commercial health club. Under Rugg's ownership, a substantial number of capital improvement projects have allowed the BAC to become one of the area's premier fitness facilities.

The club currently occupies 33,000 square feet of space on four floors, offering members a variety of exercise options, including aerobics, weights, state-of-the-art fitness machines, a running track, squash and racquetball courts, swimming pool and sauna.

Rugg and his partners also have built the business well beyond its downtown Buffalo roots, adding suburban clubs under the BAC name in Amherst, Williamsville and Clarence. The business also recently branched out into the area of retail fitness equipment sales.

The BAC partners also own the Rochester Athletic Club, which they are in the process of relocating to a new downtown site, and a suburban Rochester racquetball club.

Rugg declined to discuss terms of his current lease at 69 Delaware Ave., but it reportedly runs through mid-2000.

"Without getting into details of our lease, I can say we are at a point where we need to be looking at where this club is going to be in the next 10 or 20 years," he said. "That could be a brand spanking new downtown BAC or a major renovation in this building, but we need to make a decision very soon."